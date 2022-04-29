Richard Ray (Dick) Macho, 72, Northwood, N.D., formerly of Fosston, M.N., and Grand Forks, N.D., died Saturday, April 23.

He was born to Ewald ‘A’ and Gertrude Macho on January 21, 1950 in Fosston, M.N. Richard was baptized and confirmed at First English Lutheran Church.

Dick grew up on a dairy farm, participated in 4-H activities, played basketball, and graduated in 1968 from Fosston High School.

He was proud of his ’68 Mustang which he purchased by working at the Fosston grocery. After graduation, Dick moved to Grand Forks, N.D. and worked with his brother Ron at Goodman’s Furniture Store.

On February 1, 1969, Richard married Susan Brown. During their 28-year marriage, two daughters were born: Marisa Ray in 1978 and LaRhea Jade in 1981.

Dick was drafted and served in Vietnam. He was awarded service medals with honorable discharge.

After returning home, he began his career at Northern States Power Company in Grand Forks, N.D.

Dick enjoyed spending time at Maple Lake with family and friends and teaching the neighborhood kids how to fish and water-ski. He shared his knowledge of nature and taught the children to appreciate the outdoors.

Dick was a respected hunter and wildlife enthusiast. His favorite pastime was going on hunting trips with his brothers and his stories became legendary.

Even more than a hunter, he was a loving dad. There was no greater love than that for his daughters and grandson Jade.

As many of us know, he lived hard but loved harder and he will be profoundly missed.

Richard is survived by his loving family: daughters Marisa (Chuck) Gagner and LaRhea Macho; grandson Jade Elliot Gagner; brothers-in-law Cyril “Skip” Larson and Charles “Charlie” (Karen) Brown; sister-in-law Elaine Brown Ackerman; former spouse Susan Brown Macho; and spouse Theresa. Also, many nephews, nieces and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ewald ‘A’ and Gertrude Macho, sister Ruth (Glenn) Leerhoff, brothers Donald (Janice) Macho, Ronald (Joanne) Macho, and Larry Macho, and brothers-in-law Andy Brown and Todd Brown.

Memorials may be given to Rose Hill Cemetery Association or any wildlife forestry conservation charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life will be held by his family on a future date.