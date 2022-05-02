School District 676 Badger. Minnesota/December, 2021

School District 676 Badger. Minnesota

Regular Meeting

Monday, December 13, 2021 7:00 PM

Business & Tech Room 29

PO Box 68, 110 Carpenter Avenue East

Badger, Minnesota 56714

1. Call to Order at 7:06 P.M.

1.1. Pledge of Allegiance

1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Present in Attendance: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson,

Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson

1.3. Administration & Department Heads: Kevin Ricke, Shena Brandt (1 of 2 attended remotely by Zoom),

Striker Hasson and Stacey Warne

2. Visitor Comments – None

Visitors Present (alphabetical order): Present in Attendance: Ryan Bergeron, Ashley Lambert, and

Matt Rantapaa (1 of 2 attended remotely by Zoom)

2.1. Truth in Taxation Public Hearing 7:00 P.M. to 7:34 P.M.

Opportunity for Comments from the Public on the 2021 Payable 2022 School Tax Levy

Co-Presenter: Matt Rantapaa, Senior VP, R.W. Baird & Co.

2.2. Listening Session – None

3. Recommendation to add and/or remove items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators

– None

4. Approval of Agenda

4.1. A motion was made by Member Rhen to approve the agenda for the Regular School Board Meeting

Monday, December 13, 2021, as presented. Seconded by Member Davy. 5-Yes and 0-No vote; Member Dostal not present yet at the time of this vote; U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

5. Minutes

5.1. A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the minutes of the previous Regular School Board Meeting held on Monday, November 8, 2021 as presented. Seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

6. Consent Agenda

6.1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Davy to approve the payment of bills check #61569 through check #61663 for a total of $102,244.26 as listed, voided check #61574 to FCCLA (National Headquarter’s Office) in the amount of $214.00, and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated December 3, 2021 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

7. Communications

7.1. Buildings and Grounds – update reported by Striker Hasson

While completing routine preventative maintenance on both boilers, it was necessary to replace a low

water cut-off sensor unit that exceeded its mechanical life span on the oldest boiler; both boilers operating well

Trying to establish a sheet of outdoor ice at the arena – need consistent colder temperatures to finish

Additional exterior lights have been ordered to improve lighting at the outdoor ice rink

Newly ordered tractor is in Grand Forks – accessory kits need to be installed prior to delivery

7.2. Safety Committee Meeting was held 6:00 P.M. December 13, 2021.

Next Safety Committee meeting is scheduled for February 14, 2022 at 6:30 P.M.

Stacey Warne provided a brief re-cap.

Attachments: (2) • Safety Committee Minutes

• Safety Committee Agenda 6pm 13 December 2021

7.3. Minnesota School Boards Association Certificates of Training honoring Brent Olson and Jodie Davy for

completing the MSBA Leadership Workshop Series – Phase I, II, III and IV.

Description: Treasurer Carol Rhen completed the four phases of the MSBA Leadership

Workshop Series in 2016 and Clerk Cari Dostal completed the series in 2010.

7.4. Region 1 Joint Powers Board ballot to vote for three vacancies.

7.5. School Board Organizational Meeting scheduled for Monday, January 10, 2022

Description: Minnesota Statute requires the School Board to elect its Officers for the new calendar year at its first regular meeting in January. The first regular meeting in January is sometimes referred to as an Organizational Meeting. M.S. 123B.14 states, “On the first Monday of January of each year, or as soon thereafter as practicable, (i.e., next Board meeting in January 2022) the board must meet and organize …”

Board members will nominate and elect Officers including: Chair, Vice Chair, Clerk and Treasurer.

Board Approval during the January Organizational Meeting will also include:

Designation of official depository for school funds;

Designation of legal counsel [Law Firm(s)];

Designation of dates and times for the regular monthly meetings; Designation of official newspaper;

Committee and/or representativeappointment(s)

7.6. Schedule a Meet & Confer date/time with Badger Education Association of Teachers

Description: What is Meet and Confer? Employees discuss matters relating to their employment which are not contract terms and conditions of employment. Explore a morning 7:00 AM before school meeting?

7.7. Schedule a Board Work Session to do a facilities walk-through and follow up listening session for short-term and long-term facilities’ needs.

Description: 6-8:30 P.M. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 works for 5 out of 6 Board Members;

therefore, schedule it

7.8. Superintendent

7.8.a. Personnel Vacancies: 2 Paraprofessionals for Jr. High/Sr. High Special Education

(The one position has been consistently covered by Para Substitutes)

Jr. High Knowledge Bowl Advisor Recommendation for hire – Agenda Item 9.4

7.8.b. Miscellaneous Items to be reported by Superintendent – attached

Attachments: (2) • MSBA Annual Conference Jan. 13-14 with Early Bird

Sessions Jan. 12, 2022

• MSBA Leader Conference 13-14 January 2022 at

Minneapolis Conv Ctr Flyer

7.8.c. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report As requested by Board in previous

fiscal years; this document will be provided on a monthly basis.

Description: Budget consists of 4 fund balances:

01 General Fund

02 Food Service

04 Community Services

08 Scholarships * see attached

7.9. Dean of Students

7.9.a. Enrollment as of Friday, December 10, 2021

7.9.b. Juniors Keyasha Housker and Brogan Beito are nominated for ExCEL Award

(Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership)

7.9.c. Senior Greta Lee is Badger High School’s AAA Award Winner (Academics, Arts and Athletics)

7.9.d. Dates of Interest – attached

7.10. Business Manager (1 of 2 attending remotely by Zoom)

8. Reports

8.1. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Rhen to accept the cash report through

November 30, 2021 subject to audit. Seconded by Member Swenson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

8.2. Accept November Donations: A motion was made by Member Swenson to accept the following cash

donations as listed in the description below. Seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

Description: $2800.00 Donation by Northwest Minnesota Arts Council to the Elementary for an

Artist in Residence

$2,493.31 Donation by Benevity-Polaris to FCCLA

$971.00 Donation by Benevity-Polaris to First Robotics

$95.61 Donation by Benevity-Polaris to Music Club

Donation for Practice Field(s) Improvement Projects:

$200 Jodie Davy

$100 Mitch and Carol Rhen

$500 Curtis Hukee

$500 LifeCare Medical Center

$100 Citizens State Bank

Badger Town and Country Club donated $50 to each class

that participated in the Fall Fest Parade ($250 total):

$50 Senior Class of 2022

$50 Junior Class of 2023

$50 Freshmen Class of 2025

$50 Eighth Grade Class of 2026

$50 Seventh Grade Class of 2027

$49 Donation to the Class of 2023

$20 Donation by Charles Erickson to the Library in Memory of Arlys Bessler

$100 Donation by Northwest MN Manufacturing Association for a pizza party for the students

$30 Donation by Stacey Warne to the Library in Memory of Martha Ricke

9. Proposed Resolutions

9.1. Approve Resolution to Designate Polling Place if any school election(s) necessary in 2022: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Davy to approve the:

RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING COMBINED POLLING PLACES FOR MULTIPLE PRECINCTS AND DESIGNATING HOURS DURING WHICH THE POLLING PLACES WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR VOTING FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTIONS NOT HELD ON THE DAY OF A STATEWIDE ELECTION

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No.676, State of Minnesota, as follows:

9. Proposed Resolutions continued

9.1. Approve Resolution to Designate Polling Place if any school election(s) necessary in 2022: continued

1. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for school district elections are those precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The board hereby confirms those precincts and polling places so established by those municipalities.

2. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the board may establish a combined polling place for several precincts for school district elections not held on the day of a statewide election. Each combined polling place must be a polling place that has been designated for use as a polling place by a county or municipality.The following combined polling places are established to serve the precincts specified for all school district special and general elections not held on the same day as a statewide election in the calendar year following the adoption of this resolution: (Set forth each combined polling place explaining which precincts are being served, such as:)

Combined Polling Place: Badger Community Center

111 North Main St

Badger, MN 56714

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 676 located in the following Precincts:

· Badger

· Barnett Township

· Dieter Township

· Huss Township

· Moose Township

· Nereson Township

· Pohlitz Township

· Poplar Grove Township

· Ross Township

· Skagen Township

· Stafford Township

· Stokes Township

located in Roseau County, Minnesota.

Note: See Section 2.3.2 of the Election Manual regarding changing polling places in the case of an emergency or if the polling place is no longer available.

*3. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.09, the polling places will remain open for voting for school district elections not held on the same day as a statewide election between the hours of 7:00 o’clock a.m. and 8:00 o’clock p.m.

Note: See Section 3.6 of the Election Manual regarding certain restrictions on voting hours.

4. The clerk is directed to file a certified copy of this resolution with the county auditors of each of the counties in which the school district is located, in whole or in part, within thirty (30) days after its adoption.

9.1. Approve Resolution to Designate Polling Place if any school election(s) necessary in 2022: continued

5. As required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 204B.16, Subdivision 1a, the clerk is hereby authorized and directed to give written notice of new polling place locations to each affected household with at least one registered voter in the school district whose school district polling place location has been changed. The notice must be a nonforwardable notice mailed at least twenty-five (25) days before the date of the first election to which it will apply. A notice that is returned as undeliverable must be forwarded immediately to the appropriate county auditor, who shall change the registrant’s status to “challenged” in the statewide registration system. (If a combined polling place is changed, the change must be adopted at least ninety (90) days prior to the first election where it will be used unless that polling place has become unavailable for use.)

Note: This resolution must be adopted by December 31 of each year, and the combined polling places specified shall be the combined polling places for the following calendar year.

Roll Call Vote: Yes-Jodie Davy, Yes-Cari Dostal, Yes-Jamie Isane, Yes-Brent Olson,

Yes-Carol Rhen and Yes-Jeramy Swenson;

BE IT RESOLVED the motion carried unanimously by a 6-Yes to 0-No vote.

9.2. WBWF: A motion was made by Member Swenson to adopt the 2020-2021 World’s Best Workforce

Report for submission to MDE. Seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

9.3. 2021 Payable 2022 School Tax Levy: A motion was made by Member Dostal to approve the certification of the final amount to be levied in 2021 to be collected in 2022 is set at $368,444.98 which is the maximum levy limitation amount. Seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

Description: The amount of $368,444.98 represents the overall school tax levy decreasing by ($68,525.20) or -15.68% change compared to the previous year.

Please note that despite an overall school tax levy decrease this may NOT be reflective of a decrease in each property owners’ school taxes payable in 2022.

9.4. Jr. High Knowledge Bowl: A motion was made by Member Swenson, to approve the hiring Shannon Dostal as Jr. High Knowledge Bowl Advisor. Seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

Description: Compensation will be per Schedule E of the BEA Master Agreement.

9.5. Accept Resignation: A motion was made by Member Rhen to accept resignation from Aris Rice-Gross,

Special Education Paraprofessional, with last day employment being Friday, December 17, 2021. Seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

Description: Sincere thank you for 13 months of service and best wishes with a new career endeavor.

9.6. Advertising for a Paraprofessional: A motion was made by Member Olson to approve advertising for a

regular part-time 7.25 paid hours per school day Jr. High/Sr. High Special Education Paraprofessional for the remainder of SY2021-2022. Seconded by Member Dostal. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

9. Proposed Resolutions continued

9.7. Begin Advertising for Sp Ed Teachers for next year: A motion was made by Member Davy to approve advertising for Special Education Teachers for SY2022-2023. Seconded by Member Rhen.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

Description: ISD 676 currently employs two Special Education Teachers for one year contracts which is the maximum duration allowed by PESLB of MDE with either an ‘Out-of-Field Permission’ or ‘Tier 1 Permission’ (previously known as variance or community expert). If a qualified candidate were available, then it may be advantageous to explore hiring Sp Ed Teacher during second semester preparing for the next future SY22-23.

Concern raised prior to adjourning…

Device Check Up Appointment: Each School Board Member please make arrangements with Valerie

Truscinski, Technology Coordinator, to do a tech-check on the school laptop issued to you as well as any necessary email system updates.

10. Adjourn: Recommended motion: Member Dostal moved to adjourn at 8:27 P.M. Seconded by Member Olson.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

Upcoming Dates: Board Work Session 6:00 P.M. Thursday, January 6, 2022 in the Business & Tech Room 29 to do a facilities walk-through and follow up listening session for short-term and long-term facilities’ needs.

School Board Organizational Meeting 7:30 P.M. Monday, January 10, 2022 in the Business & Tech Room 29

Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) Annual Leadership Conference:

Early Bird Sessions: 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Leadership Conference (All Day) Thursday, January 13 and (Half Day) Friday, January 14, 2022 at Minneapolis Convention Center

Looking Ahead: Schedule Technology Committee/Technology Audit Work Session

Schedule a Meet & Confer date/time with Badger Education Association of Teachers

Explore a morning before school meeting?

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

Superintendent Kevin Ricke invited Matt Rantapaa and Shena Brandt to a scheduled Zoom meeting:

Topic: Badger Public School Truth in Taxation Hearing

Time: Dec 13, 2021 07:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87466972340?pwd=NkdXMzdaVWhIeHZJL09ueGV3aW96QT09

Meeting ID: 874 6697 2340

Passcode: ISD676

(May 4, 2022)