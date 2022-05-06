GMR Dinner Theatre Returns

For the first time since 2019, the Greenbush-Middle River Drama Department hosted its Dinner Theatre event, held this year on April 30 and May 1 at the GMR School. The theme of this year’s event was a picnic under the title, “Picnicking a Good Time with GMR Drama.”

Under the direction of Ryan Bergeron, 12 GMR students presented three plays: “True Colors,” “About Her,” and “Please Don’t Be My Drama Teacher.” In between the plays, the students served a four-course meal prepared by Kelly Christianson and crew. The meal included: fruit salad, finger sandwiches, a main course of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and corn on the cob, and a brownie topped by ice cream.