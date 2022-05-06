GMR Dinner Theatre Returns

submitted photo
Cast and crew members of this year’s GMR Dinner Theatre, under the direction of Ryan Bergeron, pose for a group photo following their first of two nights. The GMR Dinner Theatre took place April 30 and May 1, under a picnic theme titled, “Picnicking a Good Time with GMR Drama.” Pictured are (L-R): Front: Madelynn Arnesen, Maelee Christianson, and Walter Taus; Middle: Brylie Kjersten, Director Ryan Bergeron, Paris Sondreal, and McKenna Bennett; Back: Nicole Berard, Ruth Sather, Meagan Otto, Hanna Martin, Ava Novacek, and Brennan Collins.
submitted photo
Crew members Paris Sondreal and Ruth Sather pose for the camera during the first night of the GMR Dinner Theatre event, held April 30 and May 1.
submitted photo
Friends Tessa, played by Maelee Christianson (left), and Libby, played by Ava Novacek (right), make a promise to one another while their other friend Nicole, played by Brylie Kjersten (center) looks on during a performance of “True Colors,” the first of three plays performed at this year’s GMR Dinner Theatre.
submitted photo
Reece, played by Madelynn Arnesen, and Austen, played by Walter Taus, stand atop their black wooden boxes during the play titled “About Her” at this year’s GMR Dinner Theatre.
submitted photo
Sharla, played by McKenna Bennett, performs as the lead character in the play “About Her,” the second of three plays performed at this year’s GMR Dinner Theatre.
submitted photo
Laid back gym teacher Mr. Keaton, played by Brennan Collins, talks with student Paula, played by Meagan Otto, during interviews for a new drama teacher, as part of the play “Please Don’t Be My Drama Teacher,” performed at this year’s GMR Dinner Theatre.
submitted photo
This crowd of about 100 people enjoyed the first night of the GMR Dinner Theatre, while a crowd of about 50 enjoyed the second night. This year’s theme was a picnic with the title, “Picnicking a Good Time with GMR Drama.” The four-course meal, catered by Kelly Christianson and crew, included fruit salad, finger sandwiches, fried chicken with corn on the cob and mashed potatoes and gravy, and a brownie with ice cream.
submitted photo
Ava Novacek, playing a lunch lady named Mrs. Lorin, and Hanna Martin, playing a student named Michelle, react during a comedic scene in the play “Please Don’t Be My Drama Teacher,” one of three plays performed during the Greenbush-Middle River Dinner Theatre, an event– under the direction of Ryan Bergeron– that was held on April 30 and May 1, taking place for the first time since 2019.
submitted photo
Eccentric teacher Mrs. Fogelman, played by Nicole Berard, speaks with a student named Michelle, played by Hanna Martin, as part of interviews for a new drama teacher, during the play “Please Don’t Be My Drama Teacher” at this year’s GMR Dinner Theatre.
submitted photo
Drama club students Michelle, played by Hanna Martin, and Paula, played by Meagan Otto, talk with another during the final play of this year’s GMR Theatre, “Please Don’t Be My Drama Teacher.”
For the first time since 2019, the Greenbush-Middle River Drama Department hosted its Dinner Theatre event, held this year on April 30 and May 1 at the GMR School. The theme of this year’s event was a picnic under the title, “Picnicking a Good Time with GMR Drama.”
Under the direction of Ryan Bergeron, 12 GMR students presented three plays: “True Colors,” “About Her,” and “Please Don’t Be My Drama Teacher.” In between the plays, the students served a four-course meal prepared by Kelly Christianson and crew. The meal included: fruit salad, finger sandwiches, a main course of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and corn on the cob, and a brownie topped by ice cream.