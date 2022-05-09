Lucy Klegstad, 79, of Karlstad, MN passed away on April 28, 2022, at Oak Terrace Senior Living in Jordan, MN.

On June 8, 1942, Lucy Ann, the 8 of 12 children, was born to Steve and Helen (Tulibaski) Kostrzewski, in Marshall County, MN. Lucy was born and raised on the family farm, where she milked cows, tended to the animals, and helped with the daily household chores that came with a large family. As a young girl, she learned the craft of baking and cooking, which Lucy perfected later in life and passed on to her children. She attended school in Florian, MN and finished in Stephen, MN.

Life couldn’t have gotten any better for Lucy when she met a young man named Gerald (Jerry) Klegstad, while visiting mutual family members in St. Paul, MN. It was here, where their romance started. When Lucy saw Jerry, she told her sister, “He’s the one!” On August 28, 1965, they were united in marriage at Church of St. Mark, St. Paul, MN. Together, they raised 5 children, Roxanne, Dean, Douglas, Lisa and Daren in Shakopee, MN. Lucy devoted her life to her family. She was a wonderful wife and mother.

As a couple, Lucy and Jerry loved attending steak fries and seeing what treasures they could find at garage sales and flea markets. They also liked trying their luck at casinos. Lucy and Jerry enjoyed traveling with fond memories to Germany, Alaska, Hawaii and everywhere in between. They also spent almost 20 years traveling to Arizona in their RV during the winter months.

Lucy ran a tight ship in the home and was a bit strict at times, but it kept everyone in line. She instilled in her children the importance of a clean house and a pantry stocked with canned fruits and vegetables. She loved working in her flower beds and vegetable garden. This also meant the children would be by her side spending countless hours pulling weeds.

Lucy had many varied interests. She loved animals, and at times the yard was like a zoo. She enjoyed raising ducks, chickens, turkeys, peacocks and even a flock of Canadian geese and their babies. Lucy felt like she was back home on the farm. When the weeds were pulled and the animals fed, the Klegstad family enjoyed camping, fishing trips to Lake of the Woods, road trips and being around the table for meals. Lucy was always busy, especially in the kitchen. She loved to bake and was a master donut maker. Lucy also excelled in making breads, apple pies and cookies. Her family enjoyed her Swedish meatballs, goulash, potato dumplings with sauerkraut and her homemade Czernina (Duck Soup). She also enjoyed sewing, embroidery, ceramics and traveling with family and friends.

Later in life, Lucy relished in becoming a grandma and great grandma. When the grandchildren came along, this was another opportunity for Lucy to SHOP. She loved spoiling them with gifts and treats. Lucy also liked teaching her children and grandchildren Polish words (especially the naughty ones!).

Lucy had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. In 2017, Lucy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Throughout the following years of her diagnosis, her wit and sense of humor still was able to shine through. Despite the disease, she still retained the ability to make us laugh and has giving us a legacy of “Lucy stories.”

Lucy will be always loved and missed by her husband of 56 years, Jerry; children, Roxanne DuBois, Dean (Mary) Klegstad, Douglas (Eugenia) Klegstad, Lisa (Brian) Wolf; daughter-in-law, Anne Klegstad; grandchildren, Heather (Mathew) Neal, Sarah (Garrett Zins) DuBois, Gabrielle DuBois, Hannah (Tanner) Oakes, Jacob Klegstad, Emma Klegstad, Taylor Klegstad, Justin Klegstad, Alycia Klegstad, Alexandra Wolf, Trevor (fiancée Melanie Johnson) Wolf, Jennifer Wolf, Hope Klegstad, Natalia Klegstad, Juliet Klegstad; great-grandchildren, Tayzah DuBois, Willa Neal, Asher Neal, Auggie Oakes; siblings, Adolph Kostrzewski, Albert (Diane) Kostrzewski, Alice Peters, Evelyn Mager, Christine (Denny) Kramer, Margaret Kasprowicz, Clarence (Ione) Kostrzewski; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lucy is preceded in death by her son, Daren Klegstad; parents; sister, Dorothy Szklarski; brothers, Roman, Alex, and Harry.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., in Assumption Catholic Church, Florian, MN.

Visitation: Friday, May 6, starting at 5 p.m.; Rosary at 6:15 p.m.; Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m., in Assumption, Florian; and one hour prior to Mass.

Interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Florian, MN.

Arrangements: DuBore Funeral Home of Warren, MN.

Guestbook: www.DuBoreFuneralHome.com