Maximillian “Max” Dolney, 88
Maximillian “Max” Dolney passed away at Lifecare Medical Center in Roseau on January 30th, 2022 at the age of 88.
It seems silly to put someone’s life into a few lines, but here we try. Max was born on May 28, 1933 in Greenbush, MN to James and Frances Dolney. A buddy and Max decided to join the Navy where he spent 20 years proud of his service and met Patricia Aldridge, they were married in 1957. They had four daughters together; Cindy Brundage, Debora (Tim) Ward, Evelyn Bushong and Melinda (Mike) Mercer. They later divorced and he met Caroline Thompson she came with seven children: Carla Simmons, Noreen Brune, Twyla (Ron) Govick, Dawn (Tim) Payne, Byron Thompson, Mary (Peter) Kadon, Angela (Terry) Morris. Together they had a daughter Joy (Dave H.) Dolney.
Max enjoyed spending time at the diner, going to auctions and spending time with his family. He took pride in the fact that he was able to follow Caroline to Badger where he lived until he passed.
Proceeded in death by: Wife Caroline Dolney, father and mother James and Frances Dolney, Sister Priscilla Dinkel and brother Francis (Frank) Dolney. Survived by his Sister Ester Eide, and brothers Leroy and Jerome Dolney. Also survived by his children and his grandchildren who he loved very much.
A Memorial Service was held at 10:00AM, Monday, May 9, 2022 at Woodland Bible Church in Warroad with Pastor Wayne Maxwell presiding.
A visitation was held one hour prior to services at the church.
Interment services were held at Riverside Cemetery of Warroad following services with military honors accorded by the Warroad American Legion, VFW and Navy Honor Guard.
Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.
