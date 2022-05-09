Sheldon “Snooky” Erickson, 86

A funeral service for Sheldon “Snooky” Erickson of Greenbush, MN will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Rose Free Lutheran Church in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 5-7 PM with a prayer service at 7PM. Interment will be held at Badger Creek Cemetery in Badger, MN.

Sheldon “Snooky” Erickson of Badger passed away on April 30, 2022 at LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, MN at the age of 86.

Snooky was born on January 30, 1936 in Badger, MN to Andy and Oline (Christianson) Erickson and had 9 siblings. He graduated from Badger High School and continued to the University of Minnesota, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture. After graduating Snooky bought his dad’s farm in 1960 and developed a herd of 130 registered Holsteins, while also operating a small business in Badger for 2 years. He married Helen Andol on June 21, 1958 and they had one child, Joel who farmed with him.

Snooky was crowned the 9th King Agassiz at the Red River Valley Winter Shows, a Director at the Farm Bureau, the Secretary for the Land O Lakes board of Roseau and Lake of the Woods, served as Chairman for the Roseau County Extension Committee, a 4-H leader, the Crookston Tech College advisor board, a Director at the American Dairy Association, represented 5 states at the Milk Production Federation as a young farmer, Chairman on the Badger School Board, was Chairman and Vice President of the Badger Creek Free Lutheran Church, Secretary and Treasurer for the Dairy Herd Improvement Association and Red River Valley Dairyman Association. He was also part of the Holsteins Association, Director of Northwest Dairy Day, member of the Roseau County Fair Board, the Federal Land Bank Advisory Board, and won the Young Dairyman Award in 1969, Roseau County Soil and Water Conservation award in 1988, and was District 4 Clean Farm winner in 1971. He was also President of the Border State Bank in Badger. Snooky also ran for Minnesota State Representative.

Snooky loved to read, watch sports, gardening, and spending time with his family.

Snooky was preceded in death by his parents Andy & Oline Erickson, and his sister, Lois Magnuson; sister-in-laws, Delores Andol, Shirley Andol, and Ruby Benson &, brother-in-law, Charles Mohrbacher, Duane Andol and Ray Benson.

Snooky is survived by his wife, Helen Erickson; son, Joel (Lisa) Erickson; granddaughter, Hannah (Adam) Torkelson; and great grandson, Kellan Torkelson. Siblings, Russel (Gerry) Erickson, Shirley (Curt) Pietz, Lola (Roger) Solheim, Linda (Dale) Monsrud, Jackie (Joan) Erickson, Clark (Harriet) Erickson, Mona (Mike) Connoy, Gus (Karla) Erickson; brother-in-law, Ken Magnuson, brother-in-law, Denny (Nancy) Andol, sister-in-law, Betty Mohrbacher, special cousin, Dennis (Betty) Copeland, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special friends Haylee Ignaszewski and “Nine Toes”.