Arlene Joann Curtis

October 28, 1940 – May 8, 2022

Arlene was born in St. Vincent, Minnesota in the Red River Valley. She grew up on a farm and understood the hardships that came along with being a farming family. At the same time, her father Arlo and her uncles all knew that in order to get through the tough times, you had to be able to have fun and above all, laugh. Arlene learned many of her values from living this lifestyle.

She had faith but never preached to anyone, she simply showed her faith through her actions. She always put everyone else before herself. She learned to help others from her parents who would give shoes and clothes to the neighbor kids who had nothing. Later in life, she volunteered with Family Services and befriended and took care of the school lunch lady who was elderly and on her own. She brought Evelyn to our family holidays and took her to all her appointments without ever asking for so much as a thank you.

She continued to do this with our family, always coming to the aid of her son and grandkids whenever they needed it without hesitation. Even in her later years as her health declined, she always kept her sense of humor and could always manage to muster a smile, especially when she was sticking her finger in everyone’s pie or cake. She will be missed but never forgotten.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Curtis; sister, Loann Mission; sister-in-law, Sherry Bergh; and parents, Arlo and Dorothy Bergh. She is survived by son, Brad Curtis; grandchildren: Zachary, Marissa, Megan, and Cole Curtis; brothers, Orlin Bergh and John (Sharon) Bergh; and brother-in-law, Pat Mission. VISITATION: 6-8PM Friday, May 13th at Reichmuth Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11AM Saturday, May 14th at Reichmuth Funeral Home.