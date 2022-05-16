| logout
Frances Lorelie Brevik, 82
Frances Lorelie Brevik was born on May 19, 1939, in Strandquist, Mn to Swan and Ella (Nordine) Lindstrom. She grew up in Strandquist, attending and graduating from Strandquist High School. Following school she met her husband Roger Brevik, the one and only love of her life, and they were married on December 8, 1956. They were married for 62 years and raised 6 children together: Kurt Brevik, Chad Brevik (Melody), Jon Brevik, Alison Ahart, Aimee Harrenstein (Lyle) and Deanne Brevik (Steve). Frances passed away at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls, MN on May 9th, 2022, at the Age of 82 years old.
Frances enjoyed many activities from cross stitching, puzzles, baking, visiting her sister and playing games with her grandchildren. Frances will be missed by many but is now reunited with many of her loved ones.
She is survived by her Children, 15 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, sister Amy Gunderson, and brothers David and Paul Lindstrom.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband Roger and their son Jon.
A Memorial Service was held at 2:00PM, Friday, May 13, 2022 at Collins Funeral Chapel in Karlstad.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services.
Interment services will be held at Oslo Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Karlstad.
An online guestbook is available at www.collinsfunerals.com