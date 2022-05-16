School Board Proceedings (ISD 676, Badger, Minn.)

Minutes of Work Session ~ The Board of Education ISD 676

Monday, April 11, 2022 6:30 PM

1. Call to Order at 6:09 P.M.

1.1. Roll Call (alphabetical order):

In-Person: Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, and Carol Rhen.

Jeramy Swenson (arrived mid-meeting)

Remotely by Zoom: Jodie Davy from location at:

Hyatt Place Minneapolis/Eden Prairie

11369 Viking Drive

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

1.2. School Employees: Kevin Ricke, Striker Hasson, Tom Dostal

1.3. Discuss Summer Custodial Projects

• Quonset Bus Garage Door Photos

• 20W x 14H Door with closer price quote over telephone

2. Adjourn: A motion was made by Member Olson moved to adjourn at 6:36 PM.

The motion seconded by Member Dostal. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

Minutes of Regular Meeting ~

The Board of Education ISD 676

Monday, April 11, 2022 7:30 PM

1. Call to Order at 7:31 P.M.

1.1. Pledge of Allegiance

1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): In-Person: Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson

Remotely by Zoom: Jodie Davy from location at:

Hyatt Place Minneapolis/Eden Prairie

11369 Viking Drive

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

1.3. Administration, Department Heads: Kevin Ricke, Stacey Warne and Striker Hasson

2. Visitor Comments – None

Visitors Present in Attendance (alphabetical order):

In-Person: Ryan Bergeron, Dan Carpenter, Jacqueline Simmons, and Patience Thompson Remotely by Zoom: Leah Hasson

2.1. Listening Session – None

3. Recommendation to add and/or remove items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators

Amend CD maturation amount referenced in agenda items 7.2.a. and 9.2. replacing $206,587.73 with $207,581.42

Amend agenda item 9.2 to reflect CD amount to be renewed and any other requests.

Amend agenda item 9.8 by inserting “and adopt” to “Approve and adopt revision of policies…”

Add agenda item 9.9: Authorization to Seek Project Quotes for Materials and Labor for Exterior

Eastside Quonset of Bus Garage

4. Approval of Agenda

4.1. A motion was made by Member Rhen to approve the agenda for the Monday, April 11, 2022

Regular School Board Meeting as amended. The motion seconded by Member Olson.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

5. Minutes

5.1. A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting held on Monday, March 14, 2022 as presented. The motion seconded by Member Dostal.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

6. Consent Agenda

6.1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Dostal to approve the payment of bills check #61875 through check #61967 for a total of $120,369.23 as listed; and also approve Purchasing Card electronic payments dated April 4, 2022 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Attachments: (5) • BOARD BILL ROTATION 2022

• Check Register By Bank and Check Number April Board Packet

• March 2022 EFTschedule April Board Packet

• Pcard Statement April Board Packet

• Wire Payment Register April Board Packet

7. Communications

7.1. Building and Grounds: Striker Hasson

• Electrician in the building to complete some miscellaneous minor repairs.

• Finalizing New Bobcat Tractor Transaction: the remaining attachment and quick-tach mount are now in stock at the Grand Forks implement dealership standing ready to deliver to Badger. The dealership is still waiting on delivery of the rear window (windshield) wiper accessory unit due to global supply chain issues – once in stock – it will be mounted to our tractor cab. Dealership is aware that this transaction needs to be completed by June 30, 2022 within current fiscal year 2022.

• Barb Schmitz, Safety Management Consultant via our membership with NWSC, completed a mock-OSHA safety inspection walk-through on March 31. Report with photos were reviewed at Badger Safety Committee Meeting earlier tonight 6:30 PM April 11.

7.2. Superintendent

7.2.a. Update on Interest Earning Rates for Certificate of Deposits. Renewals are agenda items

9.1 and 9.2

The Badger School District currently has a $200,000.00 Certificate of Deposit from Border Bank at 12 months and 0.35% interest rate.

The Badger School District currently has a $207,581.42 $206,587.73 Certificate of Deposit from Citizens State Bank for 12 months and 0.45% interest rate.

Renewal Rates

Border Bank Options: • 12 months at 0.45% retro-active back to April 1, 2022

Citizens State Bank Options • 1 Year at 0.50%

• 2 Year at 0.60%

7.2.b. Miscellaneous Items to Report by Superintendent

Attachments: (2) • Miscellaneous Items to Report by Superintendent 04.11.2022

• Staff Day Itinerary Mon 28 March 2022

7. Communications

7.2. Superintendent

7.3. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report.

Description: As requested by Board in previous fiscal years; this document will be provided on a monthly basis.

Budget consists of 4 fund balances:

01 General Fund

02 Food Service

04 Community Services

08 Scholarships * see attached

Attachments: (2) • Budget Guideline April Board Packet

• 21-22 Revised Budget February Board Meeting

7.4. Dean of Students

7.4.a. Student Enrollment as of April 5

Attachment: • Monthly Enrollment 4.5.22

7.4.b. Link to Badger Testing Schedule for Grades 3-11

Attachment: • Testing Schedule Reminder & Link Enclosed

7.4.c. TARGET Team and Team EPIC Drug & Alcohol Free Awareness Week April 11-14

Attachment: • Drug & Alcohol Free Awareness Week April 11-14, 2022

7.4.d. Upcoming Dates and Events of Interest – see attached

Attachment:• Upcoming Dates & Events of Interest

7.4.e. MN State High School League (MSHSL) Spring Sports Post-Season Tournaments –

Save the Dates

8. Reports

8.1. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Rhen to Accept Cash Report through

March 31, 2022 subject to audit. The motion seconded by Member Swenson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Attachment:• March Cash Report April 2022 Board Packet

8.2. Accept Donations: A motion was made by Member Olson to accept the donations listed below.

The motion seconded by Member Dostal. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Donation: $197 from National Honor Society ‘Stuck on Reading’ to the Library

($1 per piece of tape to stick Homecoming Royalty to the wall during Read Across America Week)

8.3. Accept Fiscal Quarter 3 Report: A motion was made by Member Swenson to accept the Badger School District FY 22 Third Quarter Budget Report subject to audit. The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Attachments: (2) • Qrtr 3 Budget Report April 2022 Board Packet

• UFARS Exp Rev Summary April 2022 Board Packet

9. Proposed Resolutions

9.1 Border Bank CD Renewal: A motion was made by Member Dostal to approve renewal of a $200,000 Certificate of Deposit from Border Bank at 12 months or 1 year and 0.45% interest rate retro-active to April 1, 2022. The motion seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Original 9.2. prior to Amending

9.2. Citizens State Bank CD Renewal: A motion was made by Member Rhen to approve renewal of a TBD $207,581.42 $206,587.73 Certificate of Deposit from Citizens State Bank at 12 months or 1 year and 0.50% interest rate. The motion seconded by Member Swenson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Final Amended 9.2.

9.2. Citizens State Bank CD Renewal: A motion was made by Member Davy to approve renewal of only $200,000 for a Certificate of Deposit from Citizens State Bank at 12 months or 1 year and 0.50% interest rate effective as of April 12, 2022; as well as any future earned interest to be paid semi-annually to the School District separately (no re-investing of compounding dividends).

Further instructions: Request to have the difference $7,581.42 (= $207,581.42 – $200,000.00) transferred to a different School District account.

The motion seconded by Member Swenson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

9.3. Accept Teacher Resignation: A motion was made by Member Swenson to accept the resignation of Jacqueline Simmons, Elementary Teacher with final working day to be next December 22, 2022. The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: Sincere, thank you for 11+ academic years of service and best wishes on future endeavors.

Attachment: • Letter of Resignation from JS 21 March 2022

9.4. Accept Teacher Resignation: A motion was made by Member Dostal to accept the resignation of Andrea Hogenson, Elementary Teacher with final working day being May 27, 2022. The motion seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: Sincere, thank you for 2+ academic years of service and best wishes with future endeavors.

Attachment: • Letter of Resignation from AH 28 March 2022

9.5. Approve Advertising for two Elementary Education Teachers: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve advertising for two Elementary Teachers for SY2022- 2023. The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

9.6. Approve Foster Grandparent Program of NW MN Renewal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU):

A motion was by Member Olson to approve the renewal MOU with Tri-Valley Opportunity Council,

Inc. to continue the Foster Grandparent Program from September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2025 with up to a maximum of six (6) Foster Grandparents per school year. The motion seconded by

Member Swenson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Attachment: • Foster Grandparent Program MOU Sept 2022 to Aug 2025

9. Proposed Resolutions > continued

9.7. Approve Business Manager Accountant Hire: A motion was made by Member Rhen to approve Leah Hasson for the Business Manager Accountant position with an anticipated starting date of April 27, 2022. The motion seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: Full-time 40-hours per week 12-month position with an hourly rate of $22.21 per hour used to calculate an annual salary. Benefits according to Badger Non-Certified Staff Agreement.

Attachments: (4) • Package Counter Offer Summary 31 March 2022

• Counter Offer Business Manager Accountant Costing Analysis for FY 23 and remaining 47 days of FY 22

• Business Manager ISD 676 Job Description 24 February 2022

• Transition Timeline for New Hire

9.8. Approve Revision of Policies: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve and adopt revision of the following listed policies with first-and-final reading as presented.

The following revisions (1) reflect legal changes that the Minnesota legislature adopted, or (2) update references rather than substantive policy language, a school board may adopt the revisions in a single meeting pursuant Policy 208:

If a policy is modified with minor changes that do not affect the substance of the policy or because of a legal change over which the school board has no control, the modified policy may be approved at one meeting at the discretion of the school board.

Unit 1: Chapter 260E Reorganization. The Minnesota legislature the Maltreatment of Minors Act by moving it from a criminal law chapter (Ch. 626) to a public health chapter (Ch. 260E). The following policies should be updated in a single meeting to reflect this change: 206, 211, 414, 423, 519, 532

Unit 2: Series 600 Updates. These policies do not involve substantive changes to the policy; these revisions can be adopted in a single meeting: 603, 604, 606, 607, 608, 611, 613, 614, 615, 616

Unit 2: Series 600 Updates. These policies involve legislative legal updates over which the school boards have no control. They may be adopted in a single meeting: 605, 609 Unit 3: Policy Text Updates. This set of revisions cleans up and clarifies existing policies. These changes are not substantive and can be adopted in a single meeting: 204, 205, 208, 305, 422, 427, 504, 521, 523

Unit 4: Legal and Cross Reference Updates. MSBA has discontinued its Service Manual (individual

Law Bulletins continue to be available). These updates address this change and update other references. These can be adopted in a single meeting: 101, 103, 203.5, 207, 210, 301, 302, 303, 304, 401, 402, 403, 408, 419, 514, 516, 520

The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

9. Proposed Resolutions

9.8. Approve Revision of Policies: > continued

Attachments: (45)

• MSBA Model Policy Technical Revisions

• Policy 101 – Redline • Policy 103 – Redline • Policy 203-5 – Redline • Policy 204 – Redline

• Policy 205 – Redline • Policy 206 – Redline • Policy 207 – Redline • Policy 208 – Redline

• Policy 210 – Redline • Policy 211 – Redline • Policy 301 – Redline • Policy 302 – Redline

• Policy 303 – Redline • Policy 304 – Redline • Policy 305 – Redline • Policy 401 – Redline

• Policy 402 – Redline • Policy 403 – Redline • Policy 408 – Redline • Policy 414 – Redline

• Policy 419 – Redline • Policy 422 – Redline • Policy 423 – Redline • Policy 427 – Redline

• Policy 504 – Redline • Policy 514 – Redline • Policy 516 – Redline • Policy 519 – Redline

• Policy 520 – Redline • Policy 521 – Redline • Policy 523 – Redline • Policy 532 – Redline

• Policy 603 – Redline • Policy 604 – Redline • Policy 605 – Redline • Policy 606 – Redline

• Policy 607 – Redline • Policy 608 – Redline • Policy 609 – Redline • Policy 611 – Redline

• Policy 613 – Redline • Policy 614 – Redline • Policy 615 – Redline • Policy 616 – Redline

9.9. Authorization to Seek Project Quotes for Materials and Labor for Exterior Eastside Quonset of Bus

Garage: A motion was made by Member Olson to approve the authorization for the Maintenance &

Grounds Supervisor, Transportation Director and Administration to seek project quotes for materials and labor to replace one overhead bus garage door with power opener; plus installing one (people/person) walk-through door to the exterior eastside of the Quonset of the Bus Garage. The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description:Long-Term Facilities and Maintenance (LTFM) funds for like-for-like replacement may be used.

An informal quote by telephone for a replacement 20W x 14H overhead garage door with power opener is between $6,000 and $7,000 alone (not including labor, not including any other materials.

10. Adjourn:Recommended motion: Member Dostal moved to adjourn at 8:26 PM. The motion seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Looking Ahead:

Next Regular School Board Meeting is 7:30 PM Monday, May 9, 2022

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

(May 18, 2022)