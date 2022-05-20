Altru Locations Recognized as Patient-Centered Medical Homes

Grand Forks, N.D. — Seven Altru locations have been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCHM).

“The NCQA’s Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition program was developed to identify medical practices that have invested in a model of care that puts patients at the forefront and where continuous quality improvement is a priority,” explained Kari Jensen, director of Quality & Safety at Altru. “Altru is proud to provide this quality care where patients come first, and we are always striving to become better.”

Research shows that PCMHs improve quality, the patient experience and increase staff satisfaction while reducing health care costs. The NCQA PCMH standards emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication and patient involvement.

Many patients benefit from this approach at Altru, including newly diagnosed Type II diabetics. Not only are they taught how to manage their diabetes, but they are also educated and supported in regard to lifestyle changes around diet/food choices and exercise.

The seven Altru locations to receive this recognition are: Altru Clinic in Crookston, Altru Clinic in Devils Lake, Altru Clinic in Roseau, Altru Clinic in Warroad, Altru Family Medicine Center & Internal Medicine, Altru Family Medicine Residency and Altru Family Medicine South.

“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that these Altru locations have the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. Their website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed healthcare choices.

About Altru Health System Based in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Altru Health System is a physician-led, multispecialty group practice with an acute care hospital, Level II trauma center, specialty hospital, more than two dozen Grand Forks and regional practice locations, and a large home care network. Altru Health System was the first member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, extending Mayo Clinic knowledge and expertise to the patients we serve. For more information, visit altru.org.

About NCQA NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices.