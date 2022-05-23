Board of Education ISD 676 (Badger, Minn.) Monday, May 9, 2022 proceedings

Minutes of Regular Meeting ~ The Board of Education ISD 676

Monday, May 9, 2022 7:30 PM

Business & Tech Room 29

PO Box 68, 110 Carpenter Avenue East

Badger, Minnesota 56714

1. Call to Order at 7:30 P.M.

1.1. Pledge of Allegiance

1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): In-Person: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson

1.3. Administration and Department Heads: Kevin Ricke, Stacey Warne and Leah Hasson

2. Visitor Comments – None

Visitors Present in Attendance (alphabetical order):

In-Person: Ryan Bergeron, Dan Carpenter, Becky Dahlgren, and Sherri Kukowski

2.1. Listening Session – None

3. Recommendation to add and/or remove items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators

Remove Agenda Item 8.2 – No donations received in April

Amend Agenda Item 9.6 – Change th+e statute reference in Agenda Item 9.6 for ‘discussion of not public data’ referenced in Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 2(a).

4. Approval of Agenda

_+4.1. A motion was made by Member Rhen to approve the agenda for the Monday, May 9, 2022

Regular School Board Meeting as amended. The motion seconded by Member Dostal.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

5. Minutes

5.1. A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the minutes of the School Board Work Session held on Monday, April 11, 2022 as presented. The motion seconded by Member Davy.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Attachment: • Minutes for Board Work Session 11 April 2022

5.2. A motion was made by Member Olson to approve the minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting

held on Monday, April 11, 2022 as presented. The motion seconded by Member Dostal.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Attachment: • Minutes of Regular Badger 11 April 2022 School Board Meeting

6. Consent Agenda

6.1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Isane to approve the payment of bills check #61968 through check #62043 for a total of $83,034.87 as listed; void check #61937 to Great Lakes Aquarium in the amount of $266.00; and approve Purchasing Card electronic payments dated May 4, 2022 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. The motion seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: Pcard was used at Great Lakes Aquarium during Wolf Ridge trip due to lower actual student count and lower invoiced total than the check #61937 prepared in advance.

Attachments: (5) • BOARD BILL ROTATION 2022

• Check Register By Bank and Check Number May Board Packet 2022

• April 2022 EFTschedule May 2022 Board Packet

• Pcard Statement for May Board Packet

• Wire Payment Register May 2022 Board Packet

7. Communications

7.1. Building and Grounds: Striker Hasson

Attachment:

• Buildings, Grounds & Maintenance Report 05.09.2022

7.2. Superintendent

7.2.a. Badger and Minnesota’s own Gretchen Lee at this time is top 3 finalist for the 2022 American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) Teacher of the Year.

Attachment:• Gretchen Lee American Assoc. of Family & Consumer Sciences (AAFCS)

Top 3 Finalist (thus far)

7.2.b. Greenbush – Middle River ISD 2683 (GMR) is exploring the possibility of School Social Worker shared-services options due to a vacancy at their school for the next SY2022-2023.

In prior years GMR employed anywhere from 1.4 up to 2.4 full-time equivalent (FTE) School Social Workers.

Badger ISD 676 reserved a portion of the ESSER III allocation to fund a full-time School Social Worker five days per school week here at Badger School in lieu of budget cutting 2/5 or 0.4 FTE previously contracted/subcontracted by GMR ISD 2683 for current SY2021-2022.

Attachments: (4)

• School Social Worker Request from GMR to Badger

• Case Load Estimates for SY22-23 (voting member view only)

• Caseload K12 projections for SY21-22 (voting member view only)

• Sharing Teachers 5/6/2022 at 6:55 PM

7.2.c. Miscellaneous Items to Report by Superintendent

Attachments: (3)

• Miscellaneous Items to Report by Superintendent 05.06.2022

• 22-23 Ins Plan estimates for Badger Employees without remainders

• MN HlthCr Consortium Pool Renewal thru NWSC 07.01.2022

7.3. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report.

Description: As requested by Board in previous fiscal years; this document will be provided on amonthly basis.

Budget consists of 4 fund balances:

01 General Fund

02 Food Service

04 Community Services

08 Scholarships

Attachments: (2)

• Budget Guideline for May Board Packet 2022

• 21-22 Revised Budget February Board Meeting

7.4. Dean of Students

7.4.a. Student Enrollment as of May 6

Attachment: • Enrollment Report 5.6.22

7.4.b. Upcoming Dates and Events of Interest – see attached

Attachment:

• Upcoming Dates of Interest 05.09.2022

7.4.c. Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Spring Sports Post-Season Tournaments – Save the Dates

Attachment:

• Activities May 2022 MSHSL Post Season Tournament Dates

8. Reports

8.1. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Swenson to Accept Cash Report through

April 30, 2022 subject to audit. The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Attachment:

• April Cash Report May 2022 Board Packet

8.2. No Donations in April. Accept Donations: A motion was made by _______________ to accept the donations listed below. The motion seconded by ________________ Vote: BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries or does not carry by a ____ Yes to ____ No vote.

Donations:

9. Proposed Resolutions

9.1. Candidates for Graduation: A motion was made by Member Rhen to approve candidates for graduation. The motion seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: Diploma signatures May 20, 2022: The Board Clerk, the Board Chair and Principal/Superintendent upon verification of 30 completed credits (including all required courses).

9.2. Special Education Teacher for Secondary/High School grades 7-12: A motion was made by Member Rhen to approve the hire of Toia Starren for a one-year contract for school year 2022-2023 as a Secondary Special Education Teacher contingent upon Out-of-Field Permission (OFP) by Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB). Salary schedule placement would be Step 5, Lane 5 (MA) plus overload period pay. The motion seconded by Member Olson.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description:Badger Education Association of Teachers (BEA) Agreement:

2022-23 Salary Schedule B: Step 5, MA Lane 5 = $53,765.00

Article X Hours of Service, Subd. 5 Overload Pay = $6,422.48

The recommendation comes from the May 2 interview team consisting of:

Sherry Verbout (Title One);

Stacey Warne (Dean of Students/Dist. Assessment Coord./Asst. AD);

Kevin Ricke (Principal K-12 + Superintendent);

Kim Johnson (incoming Director of Sp Ed, NWRIC);

Carol Rhen (Treasurer and Badger’s NWRIC Board Rep); and

Jamie Isane (Board Chair).

Attachments: (3)

• TS Sp Ed App 25 March 2022 (voting member view only)

• TS Placement of Salary Schedule plus Overload for SY22-23

• Case Load Estimates for SY22-23 (voting member view only)

9.3. Special Education Teacher for Elementary/Middle School grades K-8: A motion was made by

Member Olson to approve the hire of Carol Ricke for a one-year contract for school year 2022-2023 as an Elementary/Middle School Special Education Teacher contingent upon Out-of-Field Permission (OFP) by Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB). Salary schedule placement would be Step 8, Lane 1 (BA) plus overload period pay. The motion seconded by Member Davy.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: Badger Education Association of Teachers (BEA) Agreement:

2022-23 Salary Schedule B: Step 8, BA Lane 1 = $52,776.00

Article X Hours of Service, Subd. 5 Overload Pay = $6,303.80

The recommendation comes from the May 2 interview team consisting of:

Sherry Verbout (Title One);

Stacey Warne (Dean of Students/Dist. Assessment Coord./Asst. AD);

Kevin Ricke (Principal K-12 + Superintendent);

Kim Johnson (incoming Director of Sp Ed, NWRIC);

Carol Rhen (Treasurer and Badger’s NWRIC Board Rep); and

Jamie Isane (Board Chair).

Attachments: (3)

• CR Sp Ed Tchr App 21 March 2022 (voting member view only)

• CR Placement on Salary Schedule plus Overload for SY22-23

• Case Load Estimates for SY22-23 (voting member view only)

9.4. Add another Business Manager Accountant Authorized Signer at Badger Border Bank: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the authorization for Leah Hasson, Business Manager Accountant, to be added as an authorized signer to complete transactions related to Badger School District accounts held at Badger Border Bank. The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: This is traditionally done each January at the annual re-organization meeting.

Shena Brandt’s authorization remains active until a mutually determined future date for removal by both the School District and School Management Services.

9.5. Unpaid Leave Request: A motion was made by Member Davy to approve unpaid leave for Leah Hasson,

Business Manager Accountant, beginning as early as June 1, 2022 through July 27, 2022 (8 week request) subject to change based on appropriate documentation. The motion seconded by Member Rhen.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: Staff Development: The employee may be eligible to complete online training or complete some tasks by working part-time remotely from home contingent upon appropriate documentation. Prior approval by the Superintendent and a time-sheet would be necessary for any paid hours while on leave.

Attachments: (2)

• Redacted Unpaid Leave Request 19 April 2022

• Family and Medical Leave Act, Parent Leave Eligibility or Ineligibility Fact Sheet

9.6. Schedule a Special School Board Meeting with Closed Session: A motion was made by Member Davy to hold a closed meeting at 5:30 PM (time) on Friday, May 13, 2022 (date) as permitted by Minnesota Statute Section 13D.05, Subdivision 2(a) Minnesota Statutes, Section 13D.03, Subdivision 1(b) for discussion of Not For Public Data. The motion was seconded by Member Dostal.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

10. Adjourn: Recommended motion: Member Dostal moved to adjourn at 8:22 PM. The motion seconded by

Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Looking Ahead:

Special School Board Meeting with Closed Session is 5:30 PM Friday, May 13, 2022

Next Regular School Board Meeting is 7:30 PM Monday, June 13, 2022

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson