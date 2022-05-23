Conrad Pulczinski, 71

Conrad Pulczinski, age 71, passed away on November 23, 2021, in St. Paul, Minnesota, after bravely battling kidney cancer. Sharing a birthday with his grandfather, Paul, Conrad was born on June 9, 1950. Raised on a farm in Roseau County, northwest of Greenbush, Conrad was the only living son of Peter and Amelia Pulczinski.

When Conrad’s father passed away in 1967, he, his mother and sister moved to Duluth, Minnesota. Conrad attended Greenbush Public Schools and Morgan Park School in Duluth, where he graduated in 1969.

Conrad lived and was a maintenance engineer for Meierhoff Companies in Duluth. He married Barb Larson in 1984, but the marriage later dissolved. In future years, Conrad lived and did maintenance work in St. Paul and Everett, Washington. After retiring, he moved back to live at the Heritage Senior Housing Complex in Duluth; and in his final years, returned to St. Paul.

Known for his kind heart and generosity, Conrad would willingly give a friend the shirt off his back or his last dollar. He had a sunny disposition, beautiful blue eyes, and an easy smile. As a young guy on the farm, Conrad developed a tremendous love for all animals big and small, and made pets of many of them. This love of animals remained throughout his life with numerous cats, dogs, birds, and other furry friends as pets.

Music was also an important part of Conrad’s life – whether gospel, rock-n-roll, or country. Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash were his favorites. Conrad also loved traveling and socializing with friends and family. He especially enjoyed a family reunion at a villa along the beach in Acapulco, Mexico. While there, Conrad and his mom flew to Mexico City to explore and climb a pyramid. While living in Everett, whale watching was a favorite past time too.

Conrad was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister who died at birth, sisters Carol (Luis) Navarro, and Adeline Witthoft. Conrad is survived by a son, Adam; his significant other, Debra Box and their little dog, KeeAnna of St. Paul; two sisters, Wanda (Bernie) Dallum of Alexandria; and Kathy (Rick) Nelson of Duluth; brother-in-law, Charles Witthoft of Prescott Valley, Arizona; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial for Conrad Pulczinski will be held at 11am, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenbush, with Father George Noel presiding. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery following the mass. Arrangements are being handled by the Collins Funeral Home in Greenbush. Condolence messages can be left on-line at collinsfunerals.com