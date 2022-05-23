Norma J. Frosaker, 90

A Funeral Service for Norma J. Frosaker of Badger, MN will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at a later date at Concordia Cemetery in Ross.

Norma Jean Frosaker, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the age of 90.

Norma was born June 27, 1931 to Alder and Clara Sando of Badger, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Roselund Lutheran outside of Badger. She attended a local country elementary school and graduated from Badger High School in 1949.

Norma married Lloyd Frosaker on March 25, 1950. The first two years of their married life they lived in Prineville, Oregon. Missing Minnesota, they then returned to the Badger area and began raising a family. In 1961, they purchased the farm from her mom and dad and continued to operate it until they retired. In 2014 Lloyd and Norma moved to Roseau. The last two years have been at the Oak Crest Assisted Living. Throughout the years they were recognized for their strong work ethic that included the Red River Valley- Roseau County Farmer and Homemaker award winner in 1985 as well as a Roseau County Clean Farm Honoree. University of Minnesota extension farm family of Roseau county 1987.

Norma always had a large vegetable garden and she loved maintaining her beautiful flower gardens. Lloyd and Norma spent many Sunday afternoons traveling to flower nurseries.

Norma believed in the importance of volunteering. She taught Sunday School at Our Redeemers Lutheran church in Badger as was active in ladies aid groups at both Our Redeemers and Concordia Lutheran Church in Ross. She served as a leader for the local 4-H group for many years as well as assisting with many school events.

Norma’s smile, her kindness to others and quick wit will be missed.

Norma is survived by her husband Lloyd (of 72 years); children, Nancy (Jerry Heinz); Michael (Jane) and Mark (Leslie); six grandchildren, Rachel Sepe, Christopher Frosaker, Eric Johnson, Kathryn Sander, Emily Nider and Amy Frosaker; five great grandchildren; Isabella, Gavin, Scarlett, Carson and Kaden. Norma’s nephew, Jerry Bannon and sister- in-law, Grace Bannon.