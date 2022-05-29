Dorothy M. Locken, 94

Dorothy M. Locken, Clarkston, WA and formerly Lake Bronson, MN, died peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022 and claimed her Resurrection Promise! She was 94 years old.

Born a twin in Duluth, MN on September 6, 1927 to John and Pheobe (Danielson) Hallquist, Dorothy came to live with Martin and Alice (Lundell) Lager at the age of 6 months and became a special part of their family.

Dorothy had a wonderful childhood growing up in Lake Bronson with frequent trips to St. Paul when her father served in the State Legislature. She attended school in Lake Bronson, graduating from LBHS in 1945. Dorothy attended the Fargo Business College and returned home to work as Secretary to the Superintendent at the school, at the Farmers Store and also as Clerk at the Lake Bronson Post Office.

Upon his discharge from the Navy after WWII, Leo Locken returned home to Lake Bronson and was reacquainted with Dorothy. They were married on Aug. 19, 1950, and made their home with Dorothy’s Mother, Alice, in Lake Bronson. She loved her life – working side by side with Leo at Community Covenant Church, in their Community, and raising their daughters, Mary Lee and Barbara Ann.

Dorothy practiced hospitality and her home was always a welcoming place for family and friends to gather. Her greatest joy was having her Family together and feeding them!

In their retirement years, Leo and Dorothy enjoyed “wintering” in Clarkston, WA to be closer to Family and watching their Grandchildren grow and thrive! In 2003, Leo and Dorothy were planning a permanent move to Clarkston, when Leo died very unexpectedly. With plans already in place and with the help of Family, Dorothy made the move without her beloved partner of 53 years – a bittersweet time for her.

Dorothy enjoyed 18 years in Clarkston establishing herself in a new church family at First Presbyterian, making new friends, hosting Bible Studies, and appreciating the mild climate. But she always missed her “home” and “old friends” in Lake Bronson. A woman of faith, she trusted the promise in Romans 8:28 “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

Dorothy is preceded in death by her cherished husband, Leo, her parents, her sisters and spouses Melsie and Gary Gerhardt, Lucille and Reuben Johnson, and Doris Chalman, her parents-in-law Bernard and Martha (Gudmundson) Locken, sister-in-law Ruby Rodda, and brothers-in-law Kenneth Melin and Robert Rich. She is survived by her daughters and husbands, Barb and Rand Myklebust and Mary and Galen Brelie, her much loved and prayed for Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren – Andy and Cenone, Nora and Hattie Johnson; Adam and Karie, Hayden, Morgan and Lucas Johnson; Molly Myklebust; Aynsley Brelie and Gina Fedder, Tallon and Bria; Anika Brelie, Carson, Brynn and Jaelyn; and Angel and Andy, Brody and Eli Swartz; her sister-in-law Lorraine Melin and brother-in-law Orval Chalman, her special nieces and nephews and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston, WA. A Family Graveside Service at Riverside Cemetery in Lake Bronson will be held at a later date.