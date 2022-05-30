INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 (Greenbush, Minn.) Proceedings April 18, 2022

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683

REGULAR MEETING

April 18, 2022

7:30 PM School Library @ 401 Park Avenue West

Greenbush, MN 56726

1. Call to Order at 7:30 P.M.

2. Roll Call

3. ATTENDANCE: Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Kurt Stenberg, Brandon Ignaszewski, Joe Melby, Allison Harder ABSENT: Carrie Jo Howard

ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Princ. Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg

THER ATTENDEES: Arlette Pearson, Cathy Schenkey, Mara Gust, Mary Anderson, Dan Carpenter, Ryan Bergeron, Aaron Bushberger, Matt Hammer, Laura Dahl, Bennett Sisters (FCCLA), Representatives from the 6th Grade Class

4. Listening Session – Nothing To Report

1. Presentation by representatives of the 6th grade Class By unanimous decision, the Board approved the 6th Grade Trip.

2. Presentation by FCCLA

5. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators

6. Approval of Agenda

1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Brandon Kuznia to approve the agenda of the April 18, 2022 Regular Board Meeting as presented. Motion was unanimously approved.

7. Minutes

1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Allison Harder to approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of March 21, 2022. Motion was unanimously approved.

8. Business Services

1. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the payment of bills check #39157 through #39240 for a total of $204,848.05 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated March 7, 2022 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted.

2. Treasurer’s Report

9. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis).

10. Significant School Events and Communication:

1. Board acceptance of donations to the School

Arlys Graff Trust Fund donating $4,405.00 to First Robotics

American Endowment Foundation (on behalf of the Dennis & Terry Brazier Charitable Fund) donating $150,000.0 to defray costs associated with School Parking Lot improvements and general school facility improvements.

2. A motion was made by Allison Harder and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to accept the aforementioned donations. Motion was unanimously approved.

11. Old Business

1. Resolution awarding the Sale of General Obligation Tax Abatement Bond for Parking Lot improvement project

Presentation and Award of Sale recommendation by Mr. Matthew Hammer and Mr. Aaron Bushberger of Ehlers and Associates

Member Joe Melby introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

RESOLUTION AWARDING THE SALE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION TAX ABATEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2022A, IN THE ORIGINAL AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $150,000; FIXING THEIR FORM AND SPECIFICATIONS; DIRECTING THEIR EXECUTION AND DELIVERY; AND PROVIDING FOR THEIR PAYMENT

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board (the “Board”) of Independent School District No. 2683 (Greenbush-Middle River), Kittson, Marshall, and Roseau Counties, Minnesota (the “District”), as follows:

Section 1. Findings, Determinations; Sale of Notes.

1.01 Background. It is hereby determined that:

(a) The District is authorized under the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 475, as amended (the “Municipal Debt Act” or “Act”), and Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.1812 to 469.1815, as amended (the “Abatement Act”), to issue general obligation tax abatement bonds.

(b) Pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board on March 21, 2022 (the “Abatement Resolution”), following a duly noticed public hearing, the Board approved a property tax abatement (the “Abatements”) in the approximate amount of $172,000 for certain property in the District (the “Abatement Parcels”) over a period of five (5) years in an amount sufficient to provide financing for construction of and improvements to parking lots at various sites in the District and related financing costs (the “Abatement Project”).

(c) In the Abatement Resolution, the District found and determined that the Abatement Project benefits the Abatement Parcels, that the Abatement Project will provide access to services for residents in the District and that the maximum principal amount of bonds to be secured by Abatements does not exceed the estimated sum of Abatements from the Abatement Parcels for the term authorized under the Abatement Resolution.

(d) On March 21, 2022, the Board adopted a resolution (the “Intent Resolution”) stating the intention of the Board to issue and sell its General Obligation Tax Abatement Bonds, Series 2022A (the “Series 2022A Bonds”) in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $150,000, and taking other actions with respect thereto to finance the Abatement Project.

(e) The District is authorized by Section 475.60, subdivision 2(9), of the Act to sell the Bonds other than pursuant to a competitive sale because the District has retained Ehlers and Associates, Inc. (the “Municipal Advisor”) as its independent municipal advisor in connection with the sale of the Bonds. The actions of the District staff and the Municipal Advisor in negotiating the sale of the Bonds are ratified and confirmed in all aspects.

(f) Pursuant to the Intent Resolution, the District covenanted and obligated itself to be bound by the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.55, as amended, which provides for payment by the State of Minnesota in the event of a potential default of a school district obligation. The District understands that as a result of its covenant to be bound by said provisions, these provisions shall be binding as long as the Bonds remain outstanding.

1.02. Award to the Purchaser and Interest Rates. The proposal of Citizens State Bank of Roseau, a Minnesota banking institution (the “Purchaser”), to purchase the Bonds of the District is hereby found and 28 DOCSOPEN-GR385-2-787544.v5-4/14/22 3 determined to be a reasonable offer and is hereby accepted, the proposal being to purchase the Bonds at a price of $150,000, plus accrued interest, if any, to date of delivery for Bonds bearing interest as follows:

Year Interest Rate Year Interest Rate

2024 2.450% 2027 2.450%

2025 2.450% 2028 2.450%

2026 2.450%

True interest cost: 2.4487008%

1.03. Purchase Contract. The execution and delivery of a Proposal Form, dated as of April 18, 2022 (the “Purchase Agreement”), between the District and the Purchaser, is hereby ratified and confirmed in the form set forth in EXHIBIT A to this resolution (the “Resolution”). The Bonds shall be issued and delivered in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Purchase Agreement and this Resolution. The amount proposed by the Purchaser in excess of the minimum bid shall be credited to the Debt Service Fund hereinafter created or deposited in the Construction Fund hereinafter created, as determined by the Treasurer in consultation with the Municipal Advisor. The Treasurer is directed to receive and retain the good faith payment of the Purchaser, pending completion of the sale of the Bonds.

1.04. Terms and Principal Amounts of the Bonds. The District shall forthwith issue and sell the Bonds pursuant to the Act, in the total principal amount of $150,000, originally dated May 12, 2022, in the denomination of $1,000 each or any integral multiple thereof, numbered No. R-1 upward, bearing interest as above set forth, and maturing serially on February 1 in the years and amounts as follows:

Year Amount Year Amount

2024 $28,000 2027 $31,000

2025 $29,000 2028 $32,000

2026 $30,000

1.05. Schedule of Maturities. The schedule of maturities satisfies the requirements of Section 475.54, subdivision 1 of the Act.

1.06. Optional Redemption. The District may elect on any date to prepay the Bonds on no less than thirty (30) days’ notice to the Purchaser. Redemption may be in whole or in part and if in part, at the option of the District and in such manner as the District shall determine. If less than all Bonds of a maturity are called for redemption, the District shall notify the Purchaser of the particular amount of such maturity to be prepaid. Prepayments shall be at a price of par plus accrued interest to the date optional redemption. Section 2. Registration and Payment.

2.01. Registered Form. The Bonds shall be issued only in fully registered form. The interest thereon and, upon surrender of each Bond, the principal amount thereof, is payable by check or draft issued by the Registrar described herein.

2.02. Dates; Interest Payment Dates. Each Bond shall be dated as of the last interest payment date preceding the date of authentication to which interest on the Bond has been paid or made available for payment, unless (i) the date of authentication is an interest payment date to which interest has been paid or made available for payment, in which case the Bond shall be dated as of the date of authentication, or (ii) the date of 29 DOCSOPEN-GR385-2-787544.v5-4/14/22 4 authentication is prior to the first interest payment date, in which case the Bond shall be dated as of the date of original issue. The interest on the Bonds is payable on February 1 and August 1 of each year, commencing February 1, 2023, to the registered owners of record thereof as of the close of business on the fifteenth day immediately preceding each interest payment date, whether or not such day is a business day.

2.03. Registration. The District shall appoint a bond registrar (the “Registrar”), authenticating agent (the “Authenticating Agent”), and paying agent (the “Paying Agent”). The effect of registration and the rights and duties of the District and the Registrar with respect thereto are as follows:

(a) Register. The Registrar must keep at its principal corporate trust office a bond register (the “Bond Register”) in which the Registrar provides for the registration of ownership of Bonds and the registration of transfers and exchanges of Bonds entitled to be registered, transferred, or exchanged.

(b) Transfer of Bonds. Upon surrender for transfer of a Bond duly endorsed by the registered owner thereof or accompanied by a written instrument of transfer, in form satisfactory to the Registrar, duly executed by the registered owner thereof or by an attorney duly authorized by the registered owner in writing, the Registrar shall authenticate and deliver, in the name of the designated transferee or transferees, one or more new Bonds of a like aggregate principal amount and maturity, as requested by the transferor. The Registrar may, however, close the books for registration of any transfer after the fifteenth day of the month preceding each interest payment date and until that interest payment date.

(c) Exchange of Bonds. When Bonds are surrendered by the registered owner for exchange the Registrar shall authenticate and deliver one or more new Bonds of a like aggregate principal amount and maturity as requested by the registered owner or the owner’s attorney in writing.

(d) Cancellation. Bonds surrendered upon transfer or exchange shall be promptly cancelled by the Registrar and thereafter disposed of as directed by the District.

(e) Improper or Unauthorized Transfer. When a Bond is presented to the Registrar for transfer, the Registrar may refuse to transfer the Bond until the Registrar is satisfied that the endorsement on the Bond or separate instrument of transfer is valid and genuine and that the requested transfer is legally authorized. The Registrar shall incur no liability for the refusal, in good faith, to make transfers which it, in its judgment, deems improper or unauthorized.

(f) Persons Deemed Owners. The District and the Registrar may treat the person in whose name a Bond is registered in the Bond Register as the absolute owner of the Bond, whether the Bond is overdue or not, for the purpose of receiving payment of, or on account of, the principal of and interest on the Bond and for all other purposes, and payments so made to a registered owner or upon the owner’s order shall be valid and effectual to satisfy and discharge the liability upon the Bond to the extent of the sum or sums so paid.

(g) Taxes, Fees, and Charges. The Registrar may impose a charge upon the owner thereof for a transfer or exchange of Bonds sufficient to reimburse the Registrar for any tax, fee, or other governmental charge required to be paid with respect to the transfer or exchange.

(h) Mutilated, Lost, Stolen, or Destroyed Bonds. If a Bond becomes mutilated or is destroyed, stolen, or lost the Registrar shall deliver a new Bond of like amount, number, maturity date, and tenor in exchange and substitution for and upon cancellation of the mutilated Bond or in lieu of and in substitution for any Bond destroyed, stolen, or lost upon the payment of the reasonable expenses and charges of the Registrar in connection therewith; and, in the case of a Bond destroyed, stolen, or 30 DOCSOPEN-GR385-2-787544.v5-4/14/22 5 lost, upon filing with the Registrar evidence satisfactory to it that the Bond was destroyed, stolen, or lost, and of the ownership thereof, and upon furnishing to the Registrar an appropriate bond or indemnity in form, substance, and amount satisfactory to it and as provided by law, in which both the District and the Registrar must be named as obligees. Bonds so surrendered to the Registrar shall be cancelled by the Registrar and evidence of such cancellation must be given to the District. If the mutilated, destroyed, stolen, or lost Bond has already matured or been called for redemption in whole in accordance with its terms it is not necessary to issue a new Bond prior to payment.

(i) Redemption. In the event any of the Bonds are called for redemption, notice thereof identifying the Bonds to be redeemed shall be given by the Registrar by mailing a copy of the redemption notice by first class mail (postage prepaid) to the registered owner of each Bond to be redeemed at the address shown on the Bond Register and, if publication of the notice of redemption is required by law, by publishing the notice of redemption as required by law. Failure to give notice by publication or by mail to any registered owner, or any defect therein, shall not affect the validity of the proceedings for the redemption of Bonds. Bonds so called for redemption shall cease to bear interest after the specified redemption date, provided that the funds for the redemption are on deposit with the place of payment at that time.

2.04. Appointment of Initial Registrar, Paying Agent, and Authenticating Agent. The District appoints Bond Trust Services Corporation, Roseville, Minnesota, as the initial Registrar, Paying Agent, and Authenticating Agent with respect to the Bonds. The Board Chair and the Clerk are authorized to execute and deliver, on behalf of the District, a contract with Bond Trust Services Corporation, as the initial Registrar, Paying Agent, and Authenticating Agent with respect to the Bonds. Upon merger or consolidation of the Registrar, Paying Agent, and Authenticating Agent with another corporation, if the resulting corporation is a bank or trust company authorized by law to conduct such business, the resulting corporation is authorized to act as successor Registrar, Paying Agent, and Authenticating Agent. The District agrees to pay the reasonable and customary charges of the Registrar, Paying Agent, and Authenticating Agent for the services performed. The District reserves the right to remove the Registrar, Paying Agent, or Authenticating Agent upon thirty (30) days’ notice and upon the appointment of a successor Registrar, Paying Agent, or Authenticating Agent, in which event the predecessor Registrar, Paying Agent, or Authenticating Agent must deliver all cash and Bonds in its possession to the successor Registrar, Paying Agent, or Authenticating Agent and the Registrar must deliver the Bond Register to the successor Registrar. On or before each principal or interest due date, without further order of the Board, the Treasurer must transmit to the Paying Agent money sufficient for the payment of all principal and interest then due.

2.05. Execution, Authentication, and Delivery. The Bonds shall be prepared under the direction of the Clerk and executed on behalf of the District by the signatures of the Board Chair and the Clerk, provided that those signatures may be printed, engraved, or lithographed facsimiles of the originals. If an officer whose signature or a facsimile of whose signature appears on the Bonds ceases to be such officer before the delivery of a Bond, that signature or facsimile shall nevertheless be valid and sufficient for all purposes, the same as if the officer had remained in office until delivery. Notwithstanding such execution, a Bond shall not be valid or obligatory for any purpose or entitled to any security or benefit under this Resolution unless and until a certificate of authentication on the Bond has been duly executed by the manual signature of an authorized representative of the Authenticating Agent. Certificates of authentication on different Bonds need not be signed by the same representative of the Authenticating Agent. The executed certificate of authentication on a Bond is conclusive evidence that it has been authenticated and delivered under this Resolution. When the Bonds have been so prepared, executed, and authenticated the Clerk shall deliver the same to the Purchaser upon payment of the purchase price in accordance with the contract of sale heretofore made and executed, and the Purchaser is not obligated to see to the application of the purchase price. 31 DOCSOPEN-GR385-2-787544.v5-4/14/22 6

Section 3. Form of Bond.

3.01. Execution of the Bonds. The Bonds shall be printed or typewritten in substantially the form attached hereto as EXHIBIT B.

3.02. Approving Legal Opinion. The Clerk is authorized and directed to obtain a copy of the proposed approving legal opinion of Kennedy & Graven, Chartered, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and cause the opinion to accompany each Bond.

Section 4. Payment; Security; Funds; Pledges and Covenants.

4.01. Debt Service Fund. The Bonds shall be payable from the General Obligation Tax Abatement Bonds, Series 2022A Debt Service Fund (the “Debt Service Fund”) hereby created, and the Abatements from the Abatement Parcels are hereby pledged to the Debt Service Fund. The amounts to be applied to pay the principal of and interest on the Bonds shall be deposited in the Debt Service Fund at least three (3) business days prior to each respective interest payment date and principal payment date. There is appropriated to the Debt Service Fund amounts over the minimum purchase price of the Bonds paid by the Purchaser to the extent designated for deposit in the Debt Service Fund in accordance with Section 1.03 hereof.

4.02. Construction Fund. The District hereby creates the General Obligation Tax Abatement Bonds, Series 2022A Construction Fund (the “Construction Fund”). Proceeds of the Bonds (reduced by the appropriation made in accordance with Section 5.04 to pay costs of issuance and the appropriation, if any, of any portion of the Bonds made in accordance with Section 4.01 hereof) shall be deposited in the Construction Fund and used solely to pay costs of the Abatement Project. Any balance remaining in the Construction Fund after completion of the Abatement Project may be used for any other public use authorized by law and approved by resolution adopted or vote taken in the manner required to authorize the application of the proceeds of the Bonds for such new use and purpose, or credited to the Debt Service Fund or other District debt service fund, all in accordance with Section 475.65 of the Act.

4.03. General Obligation Pledge. For the prompt and full payment of the principal of and interest on the Bonds, as the same respectively become due, the full faith and credit and taxing powers of the District are hereby irrevocably pledged. If a payment of principal of or interest on the Bonds becomes due when there is not sufficient money in the Debt Service Fund to pay the same, the Treasurer must pay such principal or interest from the general fund of the District, and the general fund shall be reimbursed for those advances out of the proceeds of the taxes levied herein, when collected.

4.04. Debt Service Coverage. It is determined that the estimated collection of tax abatement revenues shall produce at least five percent (5%) in excess of the amount needed to meet when due the principal and interest payments on the Bonds and that no tax levy is needed at this time. The Board shall, however, levy ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District in the event of any deficiency of tax abatements pledged, which taxes may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount.

4.05. Registration of Resolution. The Clerk is authorized and directed to file a certified copy of this resolution with the County Auditor/Treasurer of Kittson County, Minnesota, the County Auditor/Treasurer of Marshall County, Minnesota, and the County Auditor of Roseau County, Minnesota and to obtain the certificates required by Section 475.63 of the Act.

Section 5. Authentication of Transcript.

5.01. District Proceedings and Records. The officers of the District are authorized and directed to prepare and furnish to the Purchaser and to the attorneys approving the Bonds certified copies of proceedings 32 DOCSOPEN-GR385-2-787544.v5-4/14/22 7 and records of the District relating to the Bonds and to the financial condition and affairs of the District, and such other certificates, affidavits, and transcripts as may be required to show the facts within their knowledge or as shown by the books and records in their custody and under their control, relating to the validity and marketability of the Bonds, and such instruments, including any heretofore furnished, shall be deemed representations of the District as to the facts stated therein.

5.02. Certification as to Term Sheet. The Board Chair, the Clerk, and the Treasurer, or any of their authorized designees, are hereby authorized and directed to certify that they have examined the Term Sheet prepared and circulated in connection with the issuance and sale of the Bonds and that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Term Sheet is a complete and accurate representation of the facts and representations made therein as of the date thereof.

5.03. Other Certificates. The Board Chair, the Clerk, and the Treasurer, or any of their authorized designees, are hereby authorized and directed to furnish to the Purchaser at the closing such certificates as are required as a condition of sale. Unless litigation shall have been commenced and be pending questioning the Bonds or the organization of the District or incumbency of its officers, at the closing the Board Chair, the Clerk, and the Treasurer shall also execute and deliver to the Purchaser a suitable certificate as to absence of material litigation, and the Treasurer shall also execute and deliver a certificate as to payment for and delivery of the Bonds.

5.04. Payment of Costs of Issuance. The District authorizes the Purchaser to forward the amount of Bond proceeds allocable to the payment of issuance expenses to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association on the closing date for further distribution as directed by the Municipal Advisor.

5.05. Electronic Signatures. The electronic signatures of the Board Chair, the Clerk, and the Treasurer, or any of their authorized designees, to this Resolution and any document or certificate authorized to be executed hereunder shall be as valid as an original signature of such party and shall be effective to bind the District thereto. For purposes hereof, (i) “electronic signature” means a manually signed original signature that is then transmitted by electronic means; and (ii) “transmitted by electronic means” means sent in the form of a facsimile or sent via the internet as a portable document format (“pdf”) or other replicating image attached to an electronic mail or internet message.

Section 6. Tax Covenants.

6.01. Tax-Exempt Bonds. The District shall comply with all the necessary requirements and take all necessary actions (or decline to take prohibited actions) to ensure that interest on the Bonds shall not be includable in gross income for federal income tax purposes under Section 103 and Sections 141 through 150 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), and applicable Treasury Regulations promulgated thereunder (the “Regulations”). The District covenants and agrees with the holders from time to time of the Bonds that it shall not take or permit to be taken by any of its officers, employees, or agents any action which would cause the interest on the Bonds to become subject to federal income taxation under the Code and the Regulations, in effect at the time of such actions, and that it shall take or cause its officers, employees, or agents to take all affirmative action within their powers that may be necessary to ensure that such interest shall not become includable in gross income for federal income tax purposes under the Code and applicable Regulations, as presently existing or as hereafter amended and made applicable to the Bonds.

6.02. Continuing Requirements. The District shall comply with requirements necessary under the Code to establish and maintain the exclusion from gross income of the interest on the Bonds under Section 103 of the Code including, without limitation, requirements relating to temporary periods for investments, limitations on amounts invested at a yield greater than the yield on the Bonds, and the rebate of excess investment earnings to the United States. The Board Chair, the Clerk, and the Treasurer, being 33 DOCSOPEN-GR385-2-787544.v5-4/14/22 8 officers of the District charged with the responsibility for issuing the Bonds pursuant to this Resolution, are authorized and directed to execute and deliver to the Purchaser a certificate in accordance with the provisions of Section 148 of the Code and applicable Regulations stating the facts, estimates, and circumstances in existence on the date of issue and delivery of the Bonds which make it reasonable to expect that the “gross proceeds” of the Bonds will not be used in a manner that would cause the Bonds to be “arbitrage bonds” within the meaning of the Code and the Regulations. The District covenants and agrees to retain such records, make such determinations, file such reports and documents, and pay such amounts at such times as are required under Section 148(f) and applicable Regulations to preserve the exclusion of interest on the Bonds from gross income for federal income tax purposes, unless the Bonds qualify for an exception from the rebate requirement in accordance with one of the spending exceptions set forth in Section 1.148-7 of the Regulations. The District shall use its best efforts to comply with any federal procedural requirements which may apply in order to effectuate the designations made by this section.

6.03. Not Private Activity Bonds. The District further covenants not to use the proceeds of the Bonds or to cause or permit them or any of them to be used, in such a manner as to cause the Bonds to be determined to constitute “private activity bonds,” within the meaning of Sections 103 and 141 through 150 of the Code and the applicable Regulations promulgated thereunder.

6.04. Qualified Tax-Exempt Obligations. The District hereby designates the Bonds as “qualified tax-exempt obligations” within the meaning of Section 265(b)(3) of the Code. In order to qualify the Bonds as “qualified tax-exempt obligations” within the meaning of Section 265(b)(3) of the Code, the District makes the following factual statements and representations:

(a) the Bonds are not “private activity bonds” as defined in Section 141 of the Code;

(b) the District designates the Bonds as “qualified tax-exempt obligations” for purposes of Section 265(b)(3) of the Code;

(c) the reasonably anticipated amount of tax-exempt obligations (other than private activity bonds that are not qualified 501(c)(3) bonds) which shall be issued by the District (and all subordinate entities of the District) during calendar year 2022 shall not exceed $10,000,000; and

(d) not more than $10,000,000 of obligations issued by the District during calendar year 2021 shall be designated for purposes of Section 265(b)(3) of the Code.

Section 7. Defeasance. When all of the Bonds and all interest thereon have been discharged as provided in this section, all pledges, covenants, and other rights granted by this resolution to the holders of the Bonds shall cease, except that the pledge of the full faith and credit of the District for the prompt and full payment of the principal of and interest on the Bonds shall remain in full force and effect. The District may discharge all Bonds which are due on any date by depositing with the Registrar on or before that date a sum sufficient for the payment thereof in full. If any Bond should not be paid when due, it may nevertheless be discharged by depositing with the Registrar a sum sufficient for the payment thereof in full with interest accrued to the date of such deposit.

Section 8. Transfer Restrictions. The Bonds may only be transferred to: (i) an affiliate of the Purchaser; (ii) a “Bank” as defined in Section 3(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the “Securities Act”); (iii) an “Accredited Investor” as defined in Regulation D under the Securities Act; or (iv) a “Qualified Institutional Buyer” as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act. (The remainder of this page is intentionally left blank.) 34 DOCSOPEN-GR385-2-787544.v5-4/14/22 9

The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Kurt Stenberg and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Kilen, Kuznia, Stenberg, Harder, Ignaszewski, Melby and the following voted against the same: NONE whereupon the resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

2. Adoption of e-Learning Plan for the GMR School District effective July 1, 2022

Motion by Board membered Joe Melby and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to adopt the Greenbush Middle River School District e-learning Plan with implementation effective with the 2022-2023 school year. Motion was unanimously carried.

3. Superintendent Search – GMR Joint Powers School Board representatives Kilen, Kuznia and Harder gave report.

12. New Business:

1. Approve employment of para professional

Motion by Board member Joe Melby and seconded by Brandon Kuznia to approve the employment of Ms. Hanna Black effective Monday, April 4, 2022. Motion was unanimously carried.

2. Accept resignation of Special Education Teacher

Motion by Board member Joe Melby and seconded by Brandon Kuznia to accept the resignatiobn of Mr. David Stanelle effective with the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year. Motion was unanimously carried.

3. Accept resignation of School Social Worker

Motion by Board member Allison Harder and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to accept the resignation of Mrs. Debra Stanelle effective with the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year. Motion was unanimously carried.

4. Model Policy and Policy Form Up-dates

5. Amendment of 2021-2022 School Calendar to address School Closure due to Winter Weather Conditions

Motion by Board member Shane Kilen and seconded by Allison Harder to not require a make up day for the February 18th snow day as a one time, non precedenting board action as Covid appreciation. Motion was unanimously carried.

13. Reports:

1. Superintendent

a. Renewal status of School District Heath & Hospitalization insurance for eligible employees

b. Student Enrollment

2. Principal

a. Proposed changes to 2022-2023 Student Handbook

b. Kindergarten Round-up

c. Dinner Theatre

d. State Testing: MN Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs)

e. Field Trips

f. EGF Career Expo; Juniors – Art Show; American Crystal Sugar Tour: 4/25: Sophmores & Juniors

14. Adjournment

Motion by Kurt Stenberg, second by Allison Harder to ADJOURN.

15. Communications

• Joint Powers Meeting between Tri-Countyt and GMR School Board representatives on April 20, 2022@ 5:00 pm in Tri-County School Library

• Community Education Advisory Council Meeting @ 5:15 pm on April 20

• Regular May School Board Meeting – May 16, 2022 @ 7:30 pm in GMR School Library

(June 1, 2022)