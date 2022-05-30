Joydis Folland, 93, of Halma Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock, Minnesota on Thursday Morning, May 26, 2022. Joydis Ilene Spilde was born December 29,1928 in Norway Township to Leonard and Helen (Oien) Spilde. She was baptized and confirmed at Eidsvold Lutheran Church. Joydis attended elementary school in Halma and graduated from Karlstad High School in1946. On June 11,1948 she married Lee Folland at Eidsvold Lutheran Church in Halma. They raised 3 children in Halma, Jeffrey, Corinne and Leanne. Joydis was a 4H leader for many years and an excellent seamstress. She was active in Eidsvold Lutheran Church Sunday school, Ladies Aid, church choir, and loved quilting with the Eidsvold ladies. In 1977 Lee and Joydis purchased the Halma general store and they worked and managed Halma Hartz until it closed in 2000. Joydis loved being involved in her children’s activities and attending events of her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed hosting the family holidays. Joydis is survived by her husband of 73 years Lee; 1 son, Jeffrey (Joyce) in Halma, 2 daughters, Corinne (Neil) Wikstrom in Erie, CO and Leanne (Kristian) Eylands in Grand Forks, ND; 5 grandchildren, Kyle (Raechelle) Folland in Halma, MN, Niccole ( Stefan) Demeyer in Pleasant Hill, CA, Jared Wikstrom in Spokane, WA, Eric (Sarah) Eylands in Sylmar, CA, and Nathan Eylands in Ithaca, NY; 10 great-grandchildren, Logan, Jase and Becket Folland, Weston and Keira Demeyer, Monique, Presley and Turner Wikstrom, and Olivia and Eli Eylands. One sister-in-law, Julie Spilde, Halma and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joydis was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Tilden and Lorne, sister-in-laws, Shirley Spilde, Alice Williams, Agnes Jensen, Ruth Folland, Rosa Folland, Mildred Folland, brother-in laws, Harold, Art and John Folland, Peter Jensen, Bob Williams, and one granddaughter Lana Folland. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Austin Funeral Home in Hallock, MN. Interment will be in the Eidsvold Cemetery in Halma. In memory of Joydis, donations can be made to the Eidvsold Cemetery Fund.