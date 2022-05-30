Proceedings School District 676 (Badger, Minn.) January 6, 2022

SCHOOL DISTRICT 676

BADGER, MINNESOTA 56714

School Board Work Session

Thursday, January 6, 2022 6:00 PM

1. Called to Order at 6:05 P.M.

1.1. Pledge of Allegiance

1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson

1.3. Administration & Department Heads in Attendance: Kevin Ricke and Striker Hasson

1.4. Visitors in Attendance: None other than Co-Presenters

2. Facilities Walk-Through with Follow-Up Listening Session for Short-Term and Long-Term Facilities Needs.

Co-Presenters: Jason Splett, with ICS-Builds, Development Manager for LTFM

Plans and Projects

]Lynn Dyer, ICS-Builds Educational Consultant

Both out of the office located at 104 Park Avenue North Suite 201, Park Rapids, MN 56740

After the walk-through building tour (from approximately 6:22-7:32 PM), attendees participated in a brain-storming exercise using post-it notes, tear sheets and sticky dots responding to possible future exploratory questions.

A summary of the exercise will be word-processed by ICS-Builds to be shared in the future.

3. Adjourn: Recommended motion: Member Swenson moved to adjourn at 8:38 PM. Seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote. U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

Regular Meeting

Monday, January 10, 2022 7:30 PM

1. Call to Order at 7:38 P.M.

1.1. Pledge of Allegiance

1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson – All Present in Attendance

1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke and Stacey Warne

2. Organization (Reorganization) of School Board

2.1. Organization of School Board

Description:

Minnesota Statute requires the School Board to elect its officers for the new calendar year at its first regular meeting in January.

After the roll call is taken, an “Acting Chair” (as selected by the Board – typically the previous Chair if “still” on the Board) will request nominations for each officer position of the Board. Parliamentary procedure does not require a nomination to be seconded.

Nominations are solicited by asking (three times) for nominations from the floor for each officer position of the Board.

After all nominations are heard, the acting-Chair will announce that “nominations are closed” and a vote will be taken by requesting “those in favor of ______________ for each officer position of the Board signify by saying “aye” – those opposed signify by saying the same sign “aye”. The candidate with the highest vote total shall be elected to the office. After the Chair election, the newly elected Chair of the Board shall preside over the nominations and election of the other school board officers.

2.2. Review of School Board Member 4-Year Term Cycles: January 2021 through December 2024: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal and Brent Olson January 2019 through December 2022: Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson Three (3) School Board seats are up for election in November 2022

2.3. Nominations for School Board Chair: Member Rhen nominated Member Isane.

Nominations ceased after the third call.

BE IT RESOLVED by a 5-Yes to 0-No with 1-Abstain (by Member Isane) vote, Member Isane is elected as School Board Chair for 2022. U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

2.4. Nominations for School Board Vice Chair: Member Isane nominated Member Swenson

Nominations ceased after the third call.

BE IT RESOLVED by a 5-Yes to 0-No with 1-Abstain (by Member Swenson) vote, Member Swenson is elected as School Board Vice Chair for 2022. U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

2.5. Nominations for School Board Clerk: Member Rhen nominated Member Dostal

Nominations ceased after the third call.

BE IT RESOLVED by a 5-Yes to 0-No with 1-Abstain (by Member Dostal) vote, Member Dostal is elected as School Board Clerk for 2022. U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

2.6. Nominations for School Board Treasurer: Member Dostal nominated Member Rhen

Nominations ceased after the third call.

BE IT RESOLVED by a 6-Yes to 0-No vote, Member Rhen is elected as School Board Treasurer for 2022. U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

2.7. Designate Official School Newspaper: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve The Tribune published by Page 1 Publications, Inc. of Greenbush, MN as the designated official school newspaper. Seconded by Member Dostal. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

2.8. Designate Official School Depositories: A motion was made by Member Olson to approve Border Bank, Citizens State Bank and Minnesota School Districts Liquid Asset Fund as the designated official school depositories. Seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

2.9. Set Official School District Mileage Rate to be same as Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and modify as IRS modifies with coinciding dates: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the current IRS rate of $0.585 or 58 1/2 cents per mile as of January 1, 2022 and to modify as IRS modifies with coinciding dates. Seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: New rate is up 1.5 cents per mile compared to the previous 2021 mileage rate of $0.56 or 56 cent per mile.

2.10. Set Official School Board Monthly Meeting Date and Time: A motion was made by Member Dostal to approve the second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. to be the official School Board regular monthly meeting date and time, unless otherwise noted. Seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

2.11. Set School Board Director Compensation same as last year: A motion was made by Member Rhen to approve $95 per meeting for the Board Chair and $85 per meeting for all other School Board Members as well as approving $190 for the Board Chair and $170 for all other School Board members for meetings lasting in duration over 4 hours as the official School Board Meeting per diem. Seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

2.12. Designate Business Manager Accountant the authority to make electronic fund transfers as needed: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the authorization for Shena Brandt, Business Manager Accountant, to make electronic fund transfers as needed. Seconded by Member Dostal. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

2.13. Designate Legal Counsel: A motion was made by Member Rhen to designate both Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger, P.A. or Pemberton Law as School District Legal Counsel. Such designation shall allow the Superintendent and the School Board Chair to engage with either law firm on immediate need, with compensation on a fee for service basis only. Seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: Attorney John Edison with Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger (RASW Law) has provided legal services for Badger School in previous years.

Either Attorney Josh Heggem or Kristi Hastings of Pemberton Law out of the Fergus Falls office have good references.

3. Visitor Comments – None

Visitors Present in Attendance (alphabetical order): Janice Mostofi

3.1. Listening Session – None

4. Recommendation to add and/or remove items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators

** 8.3.d. Online College Student Registrations for Semester 2 Update **

5. Approval of Agenda

5.1. A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the agenda for the Monday, January 10, 2022 Regular School Board Meeting as amended. Seconded by Member Dostal. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

6. Minutes

6.1. A motion was made by Member Olson to approve the minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting held on Monday, December 13, 2021 as presented. Seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

6.2. A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the minutes of the School Board Work Session held

on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Seconded by Member Dostal. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

7. Consent Agenda

7.1. Rotation of 2022 Board Bill (auditing committee) Assignment Schedule

Description: A Board Member will be partnered with another Board Member throughout the 2022 calendar year to review bills prior to each regular board meeting.

Review the attached schedule and please let me know if you have any conflicts.

7.2 Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Isane to approve the payment of bills check #61664 through check #61731 for a total of $64,630.55 as listed; and also approve Purchasing Card electronic payments dated January 4, 2022 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Seconded by Member Rhen.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

7.3. Appoint Committee Members List as a Whole as amended: A motion was made by Member Dostal to approve the appointed list of committee members appointments as a whole. Seconded by Member Rhen.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: Listed below are the School Committee Appointments for 2022

** Member names in bold italic are changes from previous 2021 **

Staff Development Committee: Cari Dostal

Technology Committee: Cari Dostal + Jodie Davy

Safety Committee: Brent Olson

Strategic Planning Committee: All Board Members

Continuing Ed Committee: Jodie Davy

Crisis Planning Committee: Jamie Isane, Jeramy Swenson

Scholarship Committee: Jodie Davy

MSHSL Rep: Jeramy Swenson

Joint Sports Board: Jamie Isane, Jeramy Swenson + Brent Olson

NWRIC Board: Carol Rhen

NWRIC Alternative: Jamie Isane

Legislative Liaison: Carol Rhen

Meet & Confer: Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Jeramy Swenson

8. Communications

8.1. Building and Grounds: Attached Report prepared by Striker Hasson

Description: Buildings & Grounds Update Report

Photo of New Tractor

8.2. Superintendent

8.2.a. 2021 – 2022 Badger School District Budget Revision will be presented to School Board for approval during the February Board Meeting.

8.2.b. Minnesota School Board Association Annual Leadership Conference January 12-14, 2022 ~Minneapolis Convention Center.

8.2.c. Monitoring the recently updated COVID Quarantine and Isolation (shortened under certain circumstances partnered with masking) released from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Description: MDE Memo and attachment date January 6 attached.

More details at K-12 School Nurse Call January 12.

8.2.d. Monitoring developments regarding OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Standards Administration) Emergency Temporary Standards (ETSs) for Healthcare and Employers of 100+ employees

Badger Community School is below the 100+ employee threshold.

8.2.e. Paraprofessional Recognition Week January 24-28, 2022

Description: Paraprofessionals work in a variety of positions in our school, including, but not limited to, instructional assistants, pupil support assistants, special education paraprofessionals, lunch room and playground assistants, hall monitors, bus monitors, media center assistants, drivers and family liaisons.

Thank you for all each of you do to meet student needs and doing your part to make sure our school runs smoothly.

8.2.f. Schedule a Meet & Confer date/time with Badger Education Association of Teachers

Description: 3:30 P.M. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in Business & Tech Room 29

What is Meet and Confer? Employees discuss matters relating to their employment which are not contract terms-and-conditions of employment.

8.2.g. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report.

Description: As requested by Board in previous fiscal years; this document will be provided on a monthly basis.

Budget consists of 4 fund balances:

01 General Fund

02 Food Service

04 Community Services

08 Scholarships

* see attached

8.3. Dean of Students

8.3.a. Student Enrollment at start of January

8.3.b. Martin Luther King, Jr. Professional Development Day – Monday, January 17 with hour-long remote distance-learning sessions that begin at 8:30am, 9:40am and 10:50am. There are different sessions and each will be recorded; therefore, courses available for two weeks after live sessions. These Continuing Education Units (CEU clock hours) are required for teacher re-licensure.

8.3.c. Upcoming Dates of Interest

8.3.d. Online College Registrations for Semester 2 Update: 13 students in grades 10-12 for 18 courses

9. Reports

9.1. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Swenson to Accept Cash Report through December 31, 2021 subject to audit. Seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

9.2. Accept Fiscal Quarter 2 Budget Report: A motion was made by Member Rhen to accept the attached Badger School District FY 22 Budget Second Quarter report subject to audit. Seconded by Member Dostal. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

9.3. Accept December Donations: A motion was made by Member Davy to accept the following donations as listed in the description below. Seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description of Donations:

Border Bank Gift of $100 in Memory of Dick and Arlys Bessler to the Music Club

Charles Erickson made a donation of $100 to the Badger School Library

Orens Parts Inc. made a donation of $150 for Football/Practice Field(s) Improvements

Curtis Hukee made a donation of $50 for Football/Practice Field(s) Improvements

Badger Area Arena Assoc. made a donation of $3,500 for Football/Practice Field(s) Improvements

Renee Rhen made a donation of $400 in Memory of Arlys Bessler to the Badger School Library

10. Proposed Resolutions

10.1. Curriculum, Programs and Personnel Adjustments: A motion was made by Member Dostal to adopt the Resolution Directing Superintendent to Make Recommendations for Adjustments in Curriculum, Programs, and Staff for the following school year, if needed. Seconded by Member Isane.

Resolution Roll Call Vote: Member Davy-Yes, Member Dostal-Yes, Member Isane-Yes, Member Olson-Yes, Member Rhen-Yes and Member Swenson-Yes

BE IT RESOLVED the adoption of the resolution carries by 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

10.2. Approve hire of Secondary Sp Ed Para: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve hiring Charlene Hart as Secondary (Jr. High & Sr. High) Special Education Paraprofessional position for 7.25 hours per duty day at Step 12 which is $16.75 per hour for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year with pro-rated benefits with a retro-active start date of January 3, 2022 contingent upon favorable criminal background check. Seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: An interview was conducted 10:00 A.M. Thursday, December 30, 2021 by the team of Brienne Miller (Sp Ed Teacher – HS), Stacey Warne (Dean of Students/Asst. AD/Dist. Assess. Coordinator) and Kevin Ricke (Superintendent/Principal K-12).

Ms. Hart has 12 years previous experience as a Paraprofessional (credit for Steps 0-11).

10.3. Approve hire of Secondary Sp Ed Para: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve hiring Anna

Mather as Secondary (Jr. High & Sr. High) Special Education Paraprofessional position for 7.25 hours per duty day at Step 0 – $13.75 per hour for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year with pro-rated benefits with a start date of January 13, 2022 contingent upon favorable criminal background check plus the added incentive to move to Step 14 – $17.25 per hour beginning on the date of issuance of a valid Minnesota Short-Call Substitute Teacher License if and when she acquires and maintains that licensure anytime during the remainder of SY21-22. Seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: An interview was conducted 1:30 P.M. Friday, January 7, 2022 by the team of Brienne Miller (Sp Ed Teacher – HS), Stacey Warne (Dean of Students/Asst. AD/Dist. Assess. Coordinator) and Kevin Ricke (Superintendent/Principal K-12).

Ms. Mather has a Bachelor of Science degree. Initial applications to Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) may take 8 to 12 weeks upon receipt of a completed submission.

11. Adjourn: Recommended motion: Member Dostal moved to adjourn at 8:48 P.M. Seconded by Member Davy.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Upcoming Dates: Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) Annual Leadership Conference at Minneapolis Convention Center:

** Members Davy, Dostal, Olson and Rhen plan on attending **

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 (7:00 P.M. Early Bird Sessions)

Thursday, January 13 (All Day)

Friday, January 14, 2022 (Half Day)

Meet & Confer with Badger Education Association of Teachers (BEA)

** Committee of Members Isane, Olson and Swenson **

3:30 P.M. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in Business & Tech Room 29

Next Regular School Board Meeting is 7:30 P.M. Monday, February 14, 2022

Looking Ahead: Schedule Technology Committee/Technology Audit Work Session?

Schedule next Work Session for continued short-term and long-term facilities’ needs discussion?

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

(June 1, 2022)