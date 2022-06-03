GMR School hosts Thirtieth Annual Commencement

photo by Ryan Bergeron
GMR graduate Kobey Dallager gets a hug from his sister Brenna in the congratulatory receiving line outside the school following the GMR School’s Thirtieth Annual Commencement on May 29.
GMR graduate Asher Burslie (right) hugs her mom Brandy for a photo outside the GMR School following the school’s graduation ceremony on May 29.
Caleb Vacura smiles with his diploma after receiving it at the GMR graduation ceremony on May 29.
Theron Kuznia reads her honor student welcome address at the GMR graduation ceremony on May 29– the first of four honor student addresses.
Melissa Kostrzewski gets emotional while hugging her son and GMR High School graduate Jaden Kostrzewski at the GMR High School Thirtieth Annual Commencement on May 29.
Tessany Bertilrud points at her diploma after receiving it at the GMR School Thirtieth Annual Commencement on May 29.
Members of the Greenbush-Middle River Class of 2022 throw their caps into the air together in front of the GMR School following their graduation ceremony on May 29. A total of 20 students received their diplomas on this day. More GMR graduation photos are inside this week’s issue of The Tribune.
Bridget Stenberg (left) takes a selfie with her daughter and 2022 GMR High School graduate Lauren Stenberg at the GMR graduation ceremony on May 29.
GMR graduate Julia Peterson gets a hug while standing in the congratulatory receiving line following the GMR graduation ceremony on May 29.
Jacey Wojchowski speaks during her honor student address at the GMR graduation ceremony on May 29.
GMR graduate Aven Augustson (left) takes a photo with his younger brother Averil (right) in the congratulatory receiving line outside the GMR School following the May 29 graduation ceremony.
The Greenbush-Middle River School hosted its Thirtieth Annual Commencement ceremony in the school gym in Greenbush on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm.
The GMR Class of 2022 had 20 graduates, including the following students:
Aven Augustson
Tessany Bertilrud
Brandon Brazier
Asher Burslie
Gabrial Curfman
Kobey Dallager
Gavin Eeg
Cauy Hasbrouck
Jaden Kostrzewski
Theron Kuznia
Lauren Kvien
Julia Peterson
Morgan Reed
Lauren Stenberg
Raymond Tarala
Caleb Vacura
Ethan Waage
Nathan Waage
Wyatt Whitchurch
Jacey Wojchowski
Honor students Theron Kuznia, Asher Burslie, Jacey Wojchowski, and Lauren Stenberg read honor student addresses.
This year’s class motto read, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”— Dr. Seuss