GMR School hosts Thirtieth Annual Commencement

The Greenbush-Middle River School hosted its Thirtieth Annual Commencement ceremony in the school gym in Greenbush on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

The GMR Class of 2022 had 20 graduates, including the following students:

Aven Augustson

Tessany Bertilrud

Brandon Brazier

Asher Burslie

Gabrial Curfman

Kobey Dallager

Gavin Eeg

Cauy Hasbrouck

Jaden Kostrzewski

Theron Kuznia

Lauren Kvien

Julia Peterson

Morgan Reed

Lauren Stenberg

Raymond Tarala

Caleb Vacura

Ethan Waage

Nathan Waage

Wyatt Whitchurch

Jacey Wojchowski

Honor students Theron Kuznia, Asher Burslie, Jacey Wojchowski, and Lauren Stenberg read honor student addresses.

This year’s class motto read, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”— Dr. Seuss