Hilary Pietruszewski, 80, of Karlstad, formerly of Florian, MN, died in Karlstad Senior Living on Thursday morning, June 2, 2022.



Hilary Paul Pietruszewski was born on January 13, 1942, in Augsburg Township, Marshall County, MN, one of twelve children born to Anton and Hedwig (Kuznia) Pietruszewski. He was raised on the family farm and began taking care of the land from a young age. After attending Golden Glow country school and graduating from Stephen (MN) High School, Hilary took over the family farm. In addition to tending his own land, Hilary enjoyed working for area farmers, many of whom were his friends and neighbors.



He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years, playing cards, and visiting with his many relatives. In the mid 2010s, Hilary retired and moved to Stephen; and when his health began to decline, he moved into Karlstad Senior Living.



Hilary is survived by his sisters, Aurelia Kujawa of Argyle, MN, and Cecelia Grembowski of East Grand Forks MN; sister-in-law, Olga Pietruszewski of New Brighton, MN; and many many nieces, nephews, and their families.



He was preceded in death by his parents; eight brothers, Edward, Raymond, Valerian, Henry, Felician, John, Francis, and infant brother Anton; sister, Irene Rud; and sisters-in-law: Lottie, Alice, Emily, Lorraine, Margaret, Mary, and Ann; and brothers-in-law, Ernest Kujawa, Mike Grembowski, and Harvey Rud.



Memorials are preferred to Assumption Catholic Church; or Karlstad Senior Living.