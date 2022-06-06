Joyce (Hedquist) Rousseau Crocker, 92

Joyce (Hedquist) Rousseau Crocker passed away peacefully on May 24 in Burnsville, MN at the age of 92. Joyce was born March 16, 1930 in Warren, MN to Agnes Mortensen and Clarence Hedquist. She attended and graduated from Warren High School. Joyce married Jack Rousseau of Argyle, MN on June 1, 1949 and they made their family home in Greenbush. After Jack’s passing, Joyce moved to Minneapolis to be closer to her siblings and children. In 2002, Joyce married Darwin Crocker and they split their time between Pennsylvania and Florida. Joyce enjoyed quilting, sewing, and baking — especially her donuts and “sticky” rolls.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husbands Jack Rousseau and Darwin Crocker, her parents, brother Paul, and sisters Mary and Deborah. Joyce is survived by her children: Barb Rousseau (Peter Trence), Dale Rousseau (Roxanne Bjerk), Bruce (Sue) Rousseau, Kevin Rousseau, Todd (Mary) Rousseau; grandchildren: Liz (Chad) Beckius, Nikki (Ryan) Vilmo, Laura Trence (Logan Willet), Jack Rousseau, Kyle Rousseau (Kelly Pearson), Maggie Rousseau (Greg Sunstrum), Abigail Rousseau, Chloe Rousseau, six great-grandchildren, brothers: George, LeRoy (Marlene), Donald (Sharon), Richard, Thomas; sisters: Gloria (Jim) Casey, Lois Simons, Doris Krogh, Susan Williams, and sister-in-law, Arliss Hedquist.

Joyce’s family gathered for a private celebration of her life and will be interred next to Jack Rousseau in Greenbush.