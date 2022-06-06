Rosemarie Steen, 71, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at Alru Hospital in Grand Forks on Thursday, May 26th , 2022. Rosemarie was born in Crookston, Minnesota on February 27, 1951, the daughter of Orville and Betty (Gustafson) Steen. She attended Lancaster Public School, graduating in 1969. After graduation she moved to Minneapolis and worked at several businesses in the Twin Cities. She returned to Lancaster and worked in Pembina and Lancaster until her retirement. Rosemarie was an amazing cook and baker, always sharing her delicious creations with family and friends. She loved sewing and was an accomplished quilter, enjoying many hours with the quilting group at Sion Lutheran Church.

Rosemarie is survived by sisters, Cathy (Brad) Homstad, Connie (George Zondagh) Steen, and Mary (James) Diamond; a brother, brother, Craig Steen; and much loved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Betty; and a sister, Debra Lee.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Galen Nordin, presiding. Casket bearers will be Ross Homstad, Chase Homstad, Brett Homstad, Brady Diamond, Ty Diamond, Shelby Retief, Brad Homstad, James Diamond and George Zondagh. Austin Funeral Home.