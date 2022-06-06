Sharon Arlene Thompson (77) left this world after several months of health complications on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 at the Kittson Healthcare Center. Sharon lived most of her entire life in Lake Bronson at the north end of the Halma swamp, which was extremely near and dear to her heart. Sharon was born on July 19th, 1944 to Melba Benson and Ray Anderberg. Sharon was no doubt one of the most hard working women ever, who loved deeply was never afraid to tackle hard physical work. She had many passions in life including her farm in the Halma Swamp, her family, her flowers, her animals and, of course, her beloved husband,Roger Thompson, she met and married on July 19th,1969 under the oak tree at her farm,where together they raised their three children Scott, Jennifer and Matthew.



Sharon had a passion for animals and raised many special creatures on her farm in Lake Bronson. She ran a 500 head sheep farm for many years and also was a loyal and dedicated worker off the farm at the Super America store in Karlstad for 20 plus years.



She is fondly remembered for her “Christmas in the Barn” live nativity shows she would put on in her barn at Christmas. She also hosted petting zoos all over Northern Minnesota with all her critters she raised on her farm, even hanging on for dear life to all her precious animals and saving them when the big tornado of ’95 ripped through the Kittson County Fair. Later in life her passions switched more to raising dogs and flowers. She had amazing gardens on her farm and could tell you every single type of flower if you asked. She was dedicated to her love of the Lord and taught Sunday School for years at Zion Church in Lake Bronson where everyone just referred to her fondly as “Grandma Sharon”. The simplest of things brought her great pleasure including caring for her grandkids, watching the birds and deer in her backyard and Wille Nelson!



She surely has been greeted in her heavenly home by all her family gone before her including her son, Scott Thompson, Parents, Melba Benson and Ray Anderberg, many beloved Aunts and Uncles and countless pets that loved her dearly throughout her life.



Sharon loved her family deeply including her husband, Roger Thompson of Lake Bronson, daughter, Jennifer (Daryl) Klegstad of Halma, Matthew (Melissa)Thompson of Karlstad, Daughter- in-law Judy Thompson, Brothers Alan Anderberg of Grand Rapids and Ron Anderberg of Minneapolis and,of course, her grandchildren, Madison Thompson (Nathan) , McKenzie Thompson (Josh), Keaton Klegstad, Jaxon Klegstad and Eli Klegstad. Her grandchildren held a very special place in her heart and she rarely missed a chance to help care for them when they were little and dedicated her life to spoiling them and attending almost every single school sporting event or concert they were involved in. Sharon was an extremely generous, caring and loving person and will be so greatly missed by her friends and family. Sharon requested no formal funeral be held in her honor, but a simple celebration of life is being planned for later this summer at her farm amongst her flower gardens.