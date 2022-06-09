Three BGMR/Freeze athletes qualify for state

With dozens of hungry competitors at the Section 8A Track and Field meet held in Ada, on June 3 the BGMR/Freeze found themselves surrounded by determined and unyielding competition.

The BGMR/Freeze left the meet with three state advancements from Liam Collins (Triple Jump), Treston Nichols (Shot Put), and Brady Skeim (Discus).

Although three advanced to state, a total of 16 athletes participated that day for the BGMR/Freeze Track team. The Boys ranked fourth with a score of 54 and the Girls earned a ranking of nineteenth with a score of 4.

Individual State Advancer Results:

In boys triple jump, Liam Collins finished in second with a distance of 41-02.00.

During the boys shot put, Treston Nichols finished second out of 16 athletes with a distance of 45-11.50.

In the boys discus throw, Brady Skeim torched the competition, taking first out of 14 other contenders with a distance of 151-10.00.

With state just around the corner, the advancing athletes will be practicing but not all together. Although Liam and Treston will be under Coach Lee’s supervision, Brady who lives in Newfolden will be overseen by his own father, the throwing coach. When asked about the preparation that goes into the athletes leading up to state, Coach Lee said this.

“(We’re) sending three kids to state without anywhere for them to really practice other than just in the middle of the grass here and there. And so those guys will work together (Brady and his father), and I will be working more with Liam and Treston, both just sophomores and both advancing to state,” Coach Lee said. “Hopefully that’ll be, you know, the start of a three-year run for these guys repeating and going back to state again. Hopefully we can get a chance to either get to Thief River or Roseau a little bit to work… in their facilities, and to just prep for next weekend going down to state.”

The state qualifiers will compete at the Class A State Track and Field Tournament, held on June 9-11, at St. Michael Albertville High School.

