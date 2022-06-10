 Skip to content

Three Gator golfers advance to state

photo by Val Truscinski
Jaxon Janousek putts the ball during action at the Section 8A Boys and Girls Golf Tournament from the Bemidji Town and Country Club, held May 31 and June 1. Janousek finished fourth to earn his first career state tournament berth.

photo by Val Truscinski
Jasmine Christianson follows through on a drive during action at the Section 8A Boys and Girls Golf Tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, held May 31 and June 1. Christianson won the event as an individual to qualify for her fourth career state tournament.

photo by Val Truscinski
Jade Reese follows through on a swing during the Section 8A Boys and Girls Golf Tournament, held at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on May 31 and June 1. Reese finished third individually to qualify for her second career state tournament.

photo by Val Truscinski
Gator golfers Jasmine Christianson, Jaxon Janousek, and Jade Reese stand together following action at the Section 8A Boys and Girls Golf Tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, held May 31 and June 1, after they qualified for the Class A State Golf Tournament, to be held at at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on June 14-15. Complete Gator Golf coverage and a Gator Golf sponsor page is inside this week’s issue.

Coming off two sub-section team titles— one for the girls team and one for the boys team—12 Gator golfers traveled to the Bemidji Town and Country Club for the Girls and Boys Section 8A Golf Tournament, May 31 and June 1. By tournament’s end, neither Gator team advanced, but three Gator golfers, in Jasmine Christianson, Jade Reese, and Jaxon Janousek, advanced to the Class A State Golf Tournament.

Christianson captured her fourth state tournament appearance after claiming an individual section title with the top score, a 180— eight shots better than the second place finisher. Jade Reese captured her second state tournament appearance with a third place individual performance, shooting a 189.

As a team, Gator Girls Golf shot a score of 834— good enough for a third place section team finish.

As for the boys, Jaxon Janousek led the Gator team and captured his first state tournament berth, shooting a score of 162 and earning a fourth place individual finish— 10 shots behind the first place finisher.

As a team, Gator Boys Golf shot a score of 727 to earn a third place team finish.

Now, these three Gator golfers— Christianson, Reese, and Janousek— will prepare for the Class A State Golf Tournament, to be held at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on June 14-15.

To see the complete story, read the June 8 issue of The Tribune in print or online.

