Three Gator golfers advance to state

Coming off two sub-section team titles— one for the girls team and one for the boys team—12 Gator golfers traveled to the Bemidji Town and Country Club for the Girls and Boys Section 8A Golf Tournament, May 31 and June 1. By tournament’s end, neither Gator team advanced, but three Gator golfers, in Jasmine Christianson, Jade Reese, and Jaxon Janousek, advanced to the Class A State Golf Tournament.

Christianson captured her fourth state tournament appearance after claiming an individual section title with the top score, a 180— eight shots better than the second place finisher. Jade Reese captured her second state tournament appearance with a third place individual performance, shooting a 189.

As a team, Gator Girls Golf shot a score of 834— good enough for a third place section team finish.

As for the boys, Jaxon Janousek led the Gator team and captured his first state tournament berth, shooting a score of 162 and earning a fourth place individual finish— 10 shots behind the first place finisher.

As a team, Gator Boys Golf shot a score of 727 to earn a third place team finish.

Now, these three Gator golfers— Christianson, Reese, and Janousek— will prepare for the Class A State Golf Tournament, to be held at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on June 14-15.

