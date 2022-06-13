Clara Marie Lillehaugen Knoff, 95, of Plymouth MN, formerly of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on May 13, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN.

Clara was born on September 29, 1926 in Whitman, ND the daughter of M.T. Lillehaugen and Marie (Moe) Lillehaugen. She grew up on a farm near Michigan, ND and attended Park River High School graduating from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, where she sang in the Concordia choir for four years under the renowned Paul J. Christiansen. She also participated on the women’s basketball team.

After college, Clara taught school and was active in the community of Drayton, ND where she met Leroy. On October 22, 1949, she married Leroy Knoff in Glenwood, MN. They later moved with their five children to East Grand Forks where Clara taught music for 21 years, retiring in 1991. The family joined Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks where Clara served in many capacities there and in the community. Clara’s greatest love was always the different forms of music. She directed many children’s choirs, sang solos, and sang in the adult church choir for 42 years under Don Danielson. Clara directed the Ladies’ Euterpe Music Club of Greater Grand Forks and the Thursday Music Club of Grand Forks. She served on the Greater Grand Forks Symphony Board of Directors, the Concordia College Alumni Board, played in several bridge clubs, and curled for many years both in Drayton and with the Grand Forks Curling Club. In 2005 Clara moved to Grand Forks, ND, and in 2017 she moved to Plymouth, MN.

Clara is survived by sons, Kerry (Jerilyn) Knoff, Grand Forks ND, Kurt (Pat) Knoff, Eden Prairie, MN, Kim (Jill) Knoff, of Des Moines, IA, son-in-law Dennis McCoy of Northwood, ND; grandchildren Kory (Jess) Knoff, Kara (Mike) Talbot, Kaylee (Joe) Luna, Scott (Kristen) DeSautel, Tom (Anne) DeSautel, Jenny Anderson (Travis Spainhower), Shaun McCoy (Anna Ojczyk), Molly McCoy, Courtney Knoff, Chris (Maureen) Knoff, Matt Knoff (Sarah Evon), Megan Knoff, Tom (Kristine) Knoff, Andy (Maddy) Knoff, Ryan Knoff, Kelly Knoff,; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Mike (Kathie) Lillehaugen, Alexandria, MN, and MeRoy Lillehaugen, Golden Valley, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Leroy; daughters Kathy Knoff DeSautel and Kristin Knoff McCoy; son-in-law Rodney DeSautel, sisters; Hilma (Marius) Jorgenson, Sylvia Lillehaugen, Edith Lovestrom (Earle); brothers, Tollef Lillehaugen (Viola), Arnold (Lorayne) Lillehaugen, N. Manvel Lillehaugen; sister-in law-Carol Lillehaugen.

Memorials are requested to the East Grand Forks Education Association or Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Celebration of Life: 11:00 AM, Monday, June 20, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Funeral Service will be live-streamed at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

VISITATION: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM also at the Church on Monday, June 20, 2022.

BURIAL: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN immediately following the Celebration of Life.

