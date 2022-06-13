June 13 Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… Resorts are open and fishing continues to be excellent. Good numbers of walleyes being caught in 18′ – 30′ of water. There is high water in the area but most lodging facilities have adjusted to accommodate. Most boat ramps are open including Wheeler’s Point and others.

Vertical jigging is still catching the majority of walleyes. Anchor up and jigging with an emerald shiner or fathead has been very productive. Gold is always a goto color but glow, pink, orange, chartreuse or a combination of these colors can be lights out. On bright days, darker color jigs (which provides a profile for walleyes looking up) can be good as well.

Some anglers reporting success drifting or trolling snelled spinners (harnesses) with a minnow or half crawler. This technique will become stronger as summer progresses.

Crankbaits are almost always an option. They cover water and produce reaction bites. As water warms, increase trolling speeds. Right around 2 MPH, give or take, is a good starting point now.

Walleyes and saugers are the most sought after fish, but you never know what you will hook into on LOW and most usually catch other varieties throughout the day.

On the Rainy River… The river still has a lot of current. Despite the current, some have figured out some key spots, normally related to current breaks, and are doing well.

A mixed bag in the river right now includes walleyes, saugers, smallmouth bass, and pike. Sturgeon season reopens July 1st.

Current breaks off of the main channel for walleyes and saugers. Bays have been good for pike. Rocky areas, feeder streams and bridge embankments for smallmouth bass.

Up at the NW Angle… Fishing is really strong up at the Angle. As water is warming, anglers are catching fish in many locations using a variety of techniques. There are simply a lot of fish around.

A jig and minnow has been the most common method with 18′ – 30′ as a rule. There are always some fish shallow near shore morning and evening with good numbers being caught.

A mixed bag with walleyes, saugers, pike, smallmouth bass, crappies and jumbo perch.

If you like big predator fish like pike and muskies, the NW Angle and attached Ontario Zone 5 of Lake of the Woods is loaded with big fish. Pike is open all year on both sides of the border. The muskie season on the MN and Ontario side of LOW begins Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Various ways to travel to the Angle.

1. Drive through Canada to the Angle (must be vaccinated, no covid test required)

2. LOW Passenger Service (charter boat service across the lake avoiding customs)

3. Lake Country Air.(fly from various Midwest locations to LOW and NW Angle)

4. Take your own boat. (Safety first, this is a 40 mile ride over big water)

A complete list of lodging, guide and charter boat trips at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.