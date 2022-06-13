NW RIC BOARD MEETING

April 4, 2022

NW RIC Office

6:00 PM

NW RIC Board members present included Craig Bakke, Carol Rhen, Tim Hruby, Allison Harder, Mark Johnson and Matt Nordin. Also, present Special Education Director Kyle Erickson, Associate Director Kim Johnson and Vision Consultant Deb Davidson.

Chairperson Nordin called the NW RIC Board Meeting to order.

BE IT RESOLVEDto approve the minutes of the February 7, 2022 regular business meeting the March board bills in the amount of $35,286.81 and April board bills in the amount of $25,134.03. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Johnson. Motion Carried.

The following informational items were presented by Special Education Director: Law Conference Update, Referrals to Special Education, Staffing, and Health Insurance.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the agenda as presented. Moved by Bakke, seconded by Harder. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the resignation of Heather Treumer, Speech/Language Teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year (June 3, 2022). Moved by Nordin, seconded by Rhen. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the resignation of Trisha Vagle, Paraprofessional/Sign Language Facilitator effective April 15, 2022. Moved by Rhen, seconded by Hruby. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the employment of the following staff for Extended School Year (ESY) services: Stephanie Baumgartner, Deb Davidson, Karen Dvergsten, Becky Levenhagen, Liz Christinson, Ellen Lundberg, Shanda Carlson, Erica Staton, Emily Webre and Morgan Holmgren. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Harder. Motion Carried

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the hiring of Kim E. Johnson as Executive Director/Director of Special Education for Fiscal Years 23 and 24. Moved by Rhen, seconded by Nordin. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the NW RIC 2022-23 school calendar. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Nordin. Motion Carried.

The following Board Member information was presented by NW RIC Director: Cash Flow, Expenditure/Revenue Guidelines.

Motion was made by Bakke to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Harder. Motion Carried. Meeting adjourned.

The next regular NW RIC Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 6, 2022, at 6:00 PM.

Place: NW RIC Office