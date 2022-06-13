School District #676 (Badger, Minn.) Proceedings February 14, 2022

] Regular Meeting

Monday, February 14, 2022 7:30 PM

Rescheduled to Wednesday, February 16, 2022 5:00 PM Business & Tech Room 29

PO Box 68, 110 Carpenter Avenue East

Badger, Minnesota 56714

1. Call to Order at 5:06 P.M. (after group photograph of full School Board)

1.1. Pledge of Allegiance

1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson – All Present in Attendance

1.3. Administration, Department Heads: Kevin Ricke, Striker Hasson, and Stacey Warne

2. Visitor Comments – None

Visitors Present in Attendance (alphabetical order): Ryan Bergeron, Gretchen Lee, and

Jason Splett (Presenter attended remotely by Zoom for agenda item #7.1 from 5:06 P.M. to 5:50 P.M.)

2.1. Listening Session – None

3. Recommendation to add and/or remove items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators

** Removed 9.2 from this agenda; a proposal is still a draft in progress **

4. Approval of Agenda

4.1. A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the agenda for the Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Regular School Board Meeting as amended. Motion seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

5. Minutes

5.1. A motion was made by Member Olson to approve the minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting held on Monday, January 10, 2022 as presented. Motion seconded by Member Dostal. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

6. Consent Agenda

6.1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Dostal to approve the payment of bills check #61732 through check #61811 for a total of $83,294.11 as listed; and also approve Purchasing Card electronic payments dated February 3, 2022 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Olson.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

7. Communications

7.1. Summary of Listening Session from January 6, 2022 Board Work Session Considering Short-Term and Long-Term Facilities Needs and Exploring Next Steps

Presenter: Jason Splett, with ICS-Builds, Development Manager for LTFM Plans and Projects out of the Park Rapid’s office (104 Park Avenue North Suite 201, Park Rapids, MN 56740).

ICS-Builds = Innovate, Collaborate, Sustain-Builds

Attachments: (2) • Badger Board Listening Session Results and Exploring Next Steps

• Slides 10, 11, 12 extracted from previous LTFM 12 July 2021

7. Communications > continued

7.2. Building and Grounds: Oral report by Striker Hasson, Head of Maintenance & Grounds

Description: Building heating system functioning satisfactory; alternate between the two boilers on regular scheduled rotation.

Moving accumulated snow piles and snow drifts. Snow load on the roof is minimal due to frequent strong wind direction changes blowing the majority of the snow off of the roof sections.

7.3. Transportation Department Report: two attachments

Description: Our fleet of 11 vehicles was DOT inspected and stickered on Monday, February 7, 2022 for continued service

The new bus on order has been upgraded from gas to diesel for no extra charge due to ‘supply chain’ setbacks.

7.4. Superintendent

7.4.a. Minnesota School Board Recognition Week is February 21-25, 2022

Description: Badger is joining other school districts from across the state to celebrate School

Board Recognition Week honoring our local board members for their (each of you for your) commitment to our students.

The key work of boards is to create a safe, orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach while focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining and revising issues related to student achievement. Even though we’re making a special effort to show our appreciation this month, a school board members work is a year-round commitment.

7.4.b. Minnesota School Bus Drivers Appreciation Day – Feb. 23

Description: Badger is joining other school districts from across the state to celebrate School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in conjunction with the MN School Bus Operators Association (MSBOA) and MN Association for Pupil Transportation (MAPT).

Bus Drivers transport the most precious cargo – our children!

Currently serving our Badger Transportation Department with no one intentionally left out: Tim Berger, Mike Coltom, Tommy Dann, Tom Dostal, Eric Dunrud, Orlan Dvergsten, Jeff Howell, Lacey (Richards) Foss, Curt Larson, Kevin Ricke, Jeramy Swenson, Alan Truscinski and Ed Walsh. Type III Expedition/Transit drivers are Tami Davy, Striker Hasson, Diann Hauger, Carol Ricke and Nicole Wilt.

7.4.c. Review of Badger School District Revised 2021 – 2022 Budget for upcoming agenda item #9.1

Description: Budget details projected Expenditures and Revenues for FY 22 *see attached

Attachments: • 21-22 Revised Budget February Board Meeting

• Revised UFARS Exp-Rev Summary February 2022 Budget

• Why the large difference between June initial budget and Feb. revised budget?

• Revised Misc Rev in 2021-2022 Budget

7. Communications >

7.4. Superintendent > continued

7.4.d. Thank you to Members Davy, Dostal, Olson and Rhen for representing Badger School District at the Minnesota School Board Association Annual Leadership Conference which was held on January 12-14, 2022 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

7.4.e. Miscellaneous Items to Report by Superintendent

Attachments:

• Miscellaneous Items to Report by Superintendent

• Instructional Service Hours and Days – Minimums by Statute

7.4.f. Working on Academic Calendar for SY2022-2023 for consideration at next month’s School Board Meeting

7.4.g. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report.

Description: As requested by Board in previous fiscal years; this document will be provided on a monthly basis.

Budget consists of 4 fund balances:

01 General Fund

02 Food Service

04 Community Services

08 Scholarships

* see attached

7.5. Dean of Students

7.5.a. Student Enrollment as of February 11

7.5.b. MSHSL Winter Sports Post-Season Tournament Announcements

7.5.c. Highlights of recent Badger Student Accomplishments, Honors and Awards – see attached

7.5.d. Upcoming Dates of Interest – see attached

8. Reports

8.1. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Swenson to accept Cash Report through January 31, 2022 subject to audit. Motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

8.2. Accept January Donations: A motion was made by Member Dostal to accept the donations listed

below. Motion seconded byMember Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description of Donations:

Benevity Polaris Gives $768.35 to the Music Department in Memory of Arlys Bessler. Arlys loved to attend concerts and programs!

Moose Crossing, LLC made a donation of $1,000 to First Robotics

9. Proposed Resolutions

9.1. Approve Revised Budget: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the Revised 2021-2022 Badger School Budget as presented. Motion seconded by Member Rhen.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

** Removed 9.2 from this agenda; a proposal is still a draft in progress **

9.2. Removed from this agenda; a proposal is still a draft in progress Approve Phase I Planning with ICS-Builds: A motion was made by ____________________ to approve hiring ICS-Builds to conduct Phase I Planning for a $ _________. Motion seconded by ____________________ Vote: BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries or does not carry by a ____ Yes to ____ No vote.

Description: The maximum amount should not exceed $9,900 for mutually agreed upon Phase I

Planning Services: Facilitate Listening Sessions (Staff, Students, Community); Demographics; Educational Adequacy; Communication Planning; Indoor Air Quality/Boiler and Facility Assessment.

9.3. Membership in Northwest MN Council of Collaboratives: A motion was by Member Davy to approve membership and payment of $1,350 dues to the Northwest Minnesota Council of Collaboratives for 2022. Motion seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

9.4. Health Insurance Renewal Independent Consult by North Risk Partners: A motion was made by

Member Member Rhen to approve group health insurance 2022 pool renewal services (i.e., bid prep, market delivery, negotiation and analysis) on behalf of the Badger School District at a rate of $22 per month per enrolled employee for up to 12 months. Motion seconded by Member Dostal.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Description: MN Healthcare Consortium transitions to Medica as our new medical claims administrator beginning July 1, 2022. This transition provides an opportunity for schools to re-bid group health insurance in a separate year off-cycle from when our labor group negotiations are occurring. Our Business Office/District Office is not able to set aside the time necessary to do the thorough bid prep, market delivery, negotiation and analysis with the due diligence this 2022 pool renewal opportunity deserves.

How is this commissioned service agreement with North Risk Partners calculated? Up to a year of service would be calculated to be $3,168 = 12 currently enrolled employees x $22 per month x 12 months. Calculation is subject to change contingent on either less or more employees enrolled each month and possibly fewer months.

9.5. Long Term Sub: A motion was made by Member Olson to approve advertising for a ten-week

Long Term Substitute Teacher for Band and Classroom Music K-12 beginning as early as Monday, March 21, 2022 and teaching through Friday, May 27, 2022. Motion seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

10. Adjourn: Recommended motion: Member Swenson moved to adjourn at 6:56 P.M. Motion seconded by

Member Dostal. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Reference to Zoom Meeting link used for Agenda Item #7.1

Topic: ICS Presentation at Badger School Board Meeting

Time: Feb 16, 2022 05:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83769893290?pwd=SkFsWDhrS0QwVVdYVUpESDlKR1FCQT09

Meeting ID: 837 6989 3290

Passcode: ISD676

Looking Ahead:

Next Regular School Board Meeting is 7:30 P.M. Monday, March 14, 2022

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

(June 15, 2022)