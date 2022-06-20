Eunice Delores Sather Udstrand Korczak, 80

On Sunday, June 12th, 2022, Eunice Delores Sather Udstrand Korczak, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 80.

Eunice was born on March 2nd, 1942, in Roseau County to Alfred Hazer and Deborah Juella (Graff) Sather. She graduated from Greenbush High School, and then later in life, she obtained a degree from Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls, MN. Eunice pursued several professions before purchasing the Badger Cash Market (Badger, MN) in 1976. After operating that store for nearly two years, she moved the business to Greenbush, MN, where she operated Snooky’s Hartz Market for twelve years. During that time, she also purchased a restaurant in Greenbush and opened it as Grammy’s Kitchen.

After coronary bypass surgery in 1989, she sold her businesses and completed her education at Northland College, before returning to Greenbush, MN, where she worked as a freelance writer on many books.

In 2015, she wrote and published her most personal book, which was a magical tale set in a fantasy world. The book entitled, ‘The Six’ revolved around her six grandchildren stumbling into a magical kingdom. The children must restore order to the realm by working together and solving problems. Finally, once order is restored, they escape back to Grandma’s house. The story idea came when Eunice overheard the grandchildren playing at her house.

On July 7th, 1963 Eunice married David Marcus Udstrand and moved to Riverside, CA, where they welcomed twin sons Mark Mitchell and Gary Blake. The marriage ended in 1974 and Eunice moved back to Greenbush, MN with her children. In 1987 Eunice met Felix Korczak, who was the operator of the competing grocery market in Greenbush. What proceeded was over 10 years of courtship before they wed on August 16th, 1997. From that moment forward, he became Grandpa Felix.

Eunice enjoyed spending time with her husband, her children, her daughters-in-law, and her grandchildren. They were her greatest joy in life. She also enjoyed four-wheeling, camping, traveling, and compiling the family tree. She was a lifelong avid reader and writer. Taking part in “round-robin” writing projects was always a highlight of the holidays.

Eunice was preceded in death by her father Alfred Hazer, her mother Deborah Juella, her brother Dean Harvey, her sister-in-law Carmen Lola, her grandsons Cole David and Tanner Cornell, and her granddaughter Gillian Marie. She was also preceded in death by her honorary sisters Aryls Graff and Sandie Mosbeck Steffans. She is survived by her husband Felix Michael Korczak, her two children, Mark Mitchell (Melissa Ann) and Gary Blake (Leslie Sue), and her grandchildren Will Mitchell, Madison Ann (Erik Jeremiah), Leyton Mark, Grayson Blake (Cara Aileen), Grant James (Natalia Marie) and Garrett David, and her great-grandchildren Elijah James and Isabella Rose. By her brother Alvin Delano (Marcella Elvina Eleanor) and Clark Alsworth (Sandra Fae), several cousins, many nieces and nephews, many great and great-great nieces and nephews, and her honorary daughter, Heidi (Sather) Whitchurch.

The honorary pallbearers include Grayson Udstrand, Grant Udstrand, Will Udstrand, Mady Udstrand, Garrett Udstrand, Leyton Udstrand, Blake Whitchurch, Michaela Whitchurch, and Wyatt Whitchurch.

A celebration of life will be held in Greenbush, MN at the Greenbush Community Center on July 9th from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

It was Eunice’s wish that any memorial tributes be made as charitable donations to the National Heart Association; Greenbush Ambulance Service; Roseau Air Ambulance Service; and/or Life Care Hospice Program.

Funeral Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.

