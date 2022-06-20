Jason Lee Nordine, 49

Jason Lee Nordine was born on July 22, 1972, in Denver, CO to Daniel and Deborah (Bronson) Nordine. He grew up in Karlstad with his two sisters Sarah and Amanda and attended school in Karlstad where he graduated from in 1990. Jason met Kelly Kuznia in early 1997 through friends and they were married on June 20, 1998, at Assumption Church of Florian. He and Kelly made their home in Stephen from 1998 until 2001 when they bought their home in Florian where they started their family of 4 children Katrina Marie, Zachery Daniel, Logan Philip, and Quinten Xavier. Jason worked at various jobs through the years including Polaris Industries in Roseau, working for area farmers, Marvin Windows in Warroad, Bus Plant in Crookston, American Crystal Sugar and for the last 10 years at Digi-Key Corp in Thief River Falls. In 2017 Jason got together with his childhood friend Brandy Good and they were married on July 20, 2019, and he gained his bonus daughter Raelynne Lamoureux and made their home in rural Newfolden. Jason passed away unexpectedly at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the age of 49.

Jason loved to go camping, fishing, and playing video games with all five of his children, especially the role-playing game of D&D. His children were his pride and joy, and he would do anything for them. He and Brandy enjoyed the many hours of being emersed in the comic book galaxy and sitting outside watching the stars and enjoying the peace and quiet of the country life.

Jason is survived by Kelly Nordine, Brandy Nordine, daughter Katrina (fiancé Nathan Olson) Nordine of Fargo, ND, sons Zachery, Logan, and Quinten Nordine of Strandquist, MN, Bonus daughter Raelynne Lamoureux of Newfolden, MN, his parents Daniel and Deborah Nordine of Karlstad, MN, Sisters Sarah Cox of Strandquist, and Amanda Westervelt of Karlstad, along with his nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Dane and Jean Nordine, Dale and Myrtle Bronson, and his uncle Jim Nordine.

Funeral services were held at 2PM, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Collins Funeral Chapel in Karlstad with Pastor Caitlyn Jensen presiding. Kathy Englund was the Organist and Casket bearers were Zachery Nordine, Quinten Nordine, Logan Nordine, Derik Jeanotte, Ian Cox, Zane Cox, and Wyatt Westervalt.

Visitation was held after 5PM, Wednesday, at Collins Funeral Chapel with a Prayer Service at 7PM led by Pastor Mitch Toplingrud. Visitation was also held one hour prior to services.

Friends and family gathered at Dan and Deb’s house for fellowship following services.

Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Karlstad

