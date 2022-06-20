| logout
Leif Arthur Englund, 58
Leif Arthur Englund passed peacefully after fighting a three-year battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at the Karlstad Nursing Home.
Leif was born March 5th, 1964, to Louis (Louie) and Lorraine (Arveson) Englund at the Karlstad Hospital. He was lovingly called Swede by those who knew him well. If you ever had a chance to talk to Leif, one would quickly realize his passions and the depth of his wisdom. His love of music was obvious. He said it best himself when he explained that music filled in all the crevices of his life. Leif was a proud charter member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Some of his happiest times were when he sang and played with his band The Highway 59 Gang. Leif loved folk music where he could share his talents on guitar and harmonica. He especially loved playing at KUK, the Karlstad and Greenbush nursing homes, and Oakwood Homes. Leif enjoyed many concerts over the years with many friends. Having grown up listening to Elvis and Buddy Holly, some of his favorite artists as an adult were Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt, Merle Haggard, Woody Guthrie, and Steve Earle. After graduating from Karlstad High School, he attended and graduated from AVTI in 1988 from Alexandria with a degree in appliance repair and refrigeration. A strong work ethic began for Leif at a young age when he and his brothers started helping their dad with flooring during the weekends and summers. Englund Floor Covering was well known in the area. This led to him owning and operating his own business. In this, he developed a good working relationship, and even more important to Leif, a close friendship with Jarrod Kalsnes from Paint and Glass in Thief River Falls. Not only did he serve his community with his business, but he also contributed to his community as a member of the Eagles for 40 years. Leif will be missed by his family and many people throughout the community.
He is survived and will be especially missed by his brothers, Louis (Lars) Englund and Luke (Dawn) Englund; nephews Joe (Brittany) Englund and Sam Englund; great niece Vada Englund; Aunt Cathy Englund, the Highway 59 Gang, as well as his many other cousins and friends.
Leif was preceded in death by his parents Louis (Louie) and Lorraine Englund and many aunts, uncles and relatives.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad with Pastor Caitlin Jensen presiding.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.
Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Karlstad
