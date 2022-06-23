James E. King, 81, East Grand Forks, Minnesota, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 (Summer Solstice), after a two plus year battle with Lewy body dementia.

James (Barney) Edward King was born June 14, 1941 the son of Charles E. and Mary Ann (Driscoll) King in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1959. James married Rita L. DeMers on February 6, 1960 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks. Rita preceded him in death on October 24, 2003.

James began working for the city of East Grand Forks in May of 1962. Prior to his employment with the city, he worked for American Crystal Sugar and General Tobacco, Grand Forks. He started as an apprentice lineman and was promoted to journeyman lineman in 1966. In 1973, he became the foreman, (District Superintendent). As of March 1983, he had overseen the electrical and water distribution systems. He committed his entire career to serving East Grand Forks evidenced by his 40 years and 8 months of employment with the Water and Light Department. He retired in 2002 to care for his wife during her cancer journey. James proudly served as a volunteer fire fighter for over thirty years. He also would spend many a vacation hauling beets and potatoes during the yearly harvest. James was a dedicated family man, and active in the Sacred Heart community.

He is survived by his daughter Colleen (Michael) Freeman, of Fayetteville, Georgia, sons Richard (Stefanie) King of Lake Worth, Florida, Daniel (Tamara) King of Hastings, Minnesota, daughter-in-law Lori King of Mission Viejo, California, brother Patrick King, sisters-in-law Ruth McMahon and Dawn King of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, brothers-in-law James (Linda) DeMers of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Dennis (Linda) DeMers of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, Michael (Delores) DeMers of Las Cruces, New Mexico and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving their grandfather are 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sons Michael C. and Thomas E. King, brothers Thomas McMahon and John King, sister Susan King and brother-in-law Donald DeMers.

James King was affiliated with the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Blue Line Club of East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for memorials be made to the Rita King (Rita and James King) Scholarship fund at Sacred Heart Catholic School, East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11:00 AM on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW East Grand Forks, Minnesota. 56721

VISITATION: One hour prior

BURIAL: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, Minnesota

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN