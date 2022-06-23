Three Gator golfers conclude season at state

Three Gator golfers, Jasmine Christianson, Jade Reese, and Jaxon Janousek, stepped onto the greens for their final action of the 2022 spring season. They would do so after extending their spring seasons to the furthest possible point: the Class A Girls and Boys State Golf Tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, June 14-15.

They would each fall short of state medals, but finish in the top half of their respective fields. Gator Head Golf Coach Val Truscinski was proud of the way her athletes performed, especially considering the first day weather conditions— hitting 95 degrees with humidity and a breeze, according to Truscinski.

“I think that the first day was probably the worst for all three of my golfers and I would attribute that more so to the weather than to anything else,” Coach Truscinski said. “But, you know, they persevered. They did great in my eyes.”

A senior, Christianson captured her fourth state tournament appearance after claiming an individual section title. Competing in her final high school meet, Christianson shot a score of 93 on day one— tying her for sixteenth in the 85-golfer field. On day two, she improved and moved herself up with a score of 87 to finish thirteenth overall with a two-day score of 180.

Coach Truscinski highlighted Jasmine Christianson’s time and work behind the scenes, from following the junior PGA in the summer to practicing on a simulator at home.

“Jasmine is very dedicated and that’s what makes a good golfer,” Coach Truscinski said. “… She is very dedicated to improving her game and that truly shows on how she’s improved from last year.”

As for the other state qualifiers, a junior, Reese had captured her second state tournament berth by virtue of her third place individual section finish. On day one at state, she shot a score of 95—tying her for twenty-third overall. The next day, she shot a 97 to finish with a two-day score of 192, tying her for twenty-fifth overall in the 85-golfer field.

Coach Truscinski highlighted how Reese’s expectations had changed since last year. Last season, she would have been pleased to score under 100, but this season, if she didn’t score in the low 90s or upper 80s, she was not pleased.

“She’s been really setting her goals a little bit higher and has been achieving them most of the time,” Coach Truscinski said. “And, you know, it’s really fun to watch as somebody progresses in their abilities and in their game… It’s been fun watching her grow and mature in the game of golf.”

Of note, both Christianson and Reese made the All-State Team and Christianson made the All-State Academic Team as well.

Another junior, Janousek had secured his first state tournament appearance after earning a fourth place individual section finish. On day one of his state tournament debut, Janousek shot an 88, tying him for thirty-ninth in the 87-golfer field. On day two, he improved upon his day one score with an 82 to finish with a combined score of 170, tying him for thirty-third overall.

Coach Truscinski highlighted how Jaxon Janousek could have easily made it to state last year if not for a tough section meet. She had high hopes for him down at state this year. As she explained, golf is a game that can get in one’s head. For example, a couple bad holes can mess with someone’s game.

“Jaxon has learned this year that the less that you allow that to happen, the better off you are,” Coach Truscinski said. “And so that part of watching him has really been fun.”

On the second day at state, Janousek shot a 45 on the first nine holes— a round that could put pressure on golfers and lead to them playing mind games with themselves, Truscinski explained. Janousek instead responded to this 45 round with a 37— one over par— in his final round.

“He just kind of wiped the slate clean as he was coming off of the first nine and he really proved that he is a really great golfer,” Coach Truscinski said. “You know if he golfed that well the entire meet, he’d have probably been in the top three. And so he has the potential and it’s going to be fun to see what he does next year.”

