GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL (Minn.) Proceedings May 16, 2022

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683

REGULAR MEETING

May 16, 2022

7:30 PM in School Library

401 Park Avenue West, Greenbush, MN 56726

1. Call to Order at 7:30 P.M. from the STEM CENTER in Greenbush

2. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joe Melby, Brandon Ignaszewski, Allison Harder, Kurt Stenberg. Absent: Carrie Jo Howard

ADMINISTRATION: Larry Guggisberg

OTHER ATTENDEES: Ryan Bergeron, Cooky Kujava, Jina Lund

3. Listening Session – Nothing

1. Presentation by First Robotics

4. Motion to go into Recess for the purpose of Board members conducting a “walking tour” of possible school facility improvements at the Bus Garage and School Campus per se. Motion by Board Member Joe Melby and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to recess the meeting for the purpose of the Board and members of the public to participate in a “walking tour” of possible school facility improvements in the summer of 2022 at the Bus Garage and School Campus per se. Motion was unanimously approved.

5. School members resume meeting in the GMR School Library. Motion by Board Member Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Joe Melby to end meeting recess. Motion was unanimously approved.

6. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators

7. Approval of Agenda

1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Allison Harder to approve the agenda of the May 16, 2022 Regular Board Meeting as presented. Motion was unanimously approved.

8. Minutes

1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Allison Harder to approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of April 18, 2022. Motion was unanimously approved.

9. Business Services

1. A motion was made by Brandon Ignaszewski, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the payment of bills check #39241 through #39324 for a total of $150,968.22 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated April 5, 2022 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. Motion was unanimously approved.

2. Treasurer’s Report

10. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis).

11. Significant School Events and Communication:

1. First Robotics

2. MN High School League Arts Festival

3. Board acceptance of donations to the School: Motion by Board Member Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Joe Melby to accept donatiobns to the school from Judy Pulczinski, Carrie Jo Howard, Roseau County Republican Association and Allison and John Harder via Monsanto America’s Farmers Grow Grant. Motion was unanimously approved.

4. Elementary School Playground Storage Shed: Thank you Mary Kuznia and family for donating materials to the school for the High School Woods Class to construct a storage shed for playground equipment and games.

5. Teacher Appreciation Week

6. Students assisting with sandbagging in the City of Middle River

12. Old Business

1. FCCLA Attending National Competition – Request for funding

2. Up-date on Round II and Round III ESSER Funding

a. Purchase of School Bus using Round III Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) [Federal COVID Relief funds] Motion by Board Member Joe Melby and seconded by Brandon Kuznia to approve the purchase of a School Bus for approximately $90,000.00 with Round III Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) {Federal COVID Relief Funds} contingent on MN Dept of Education approval. Motion was unanimously approved.

b. Purchase replacement Classroom Technology using Round III Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) [Federal COVID Relief funds] Motion by Board Member Harder and seconded by Brandon Ignaszewski to approve the purchase of classroom technology equipment for approximately $121,000.00 using Round III Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER){Federal COBID Relief funds}contingent on MN Dept. of Education approval. Motion was unanimously approved.

c. Purchase of a replacement enclosed travel trailer using Round II Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) [Federal COVID Relief funds] Motion by Board Member Joe Melby and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the purchase of an enclosed trailer for appproximately $8,000.00 with Round II Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER){Federal COVID Relief Funds} contingent on MN Dept of Education approval. Motion was unanimously approved.

3. Adoption of proposed changes to 2022-2023 Student Handbook Motion by Board Member Kurt Stenberg to approve proposed changes to the 2022-2023 student handbook. Motion was unanimously approved.

4. Renewal status of Group Health & Hospitalization Insurance for Eligible Employees

5. School Parking Lot Improvement Project Motion by Board Member Shane Kilen and seconded by Allison Harder to approve GMR School Parking Lot project Option 2 with cement in front of the two heated shop stalls in front of bus garage. Motion was unanimously approved.

6. School Board Model Policy Up-dates Motion by Board Member Allison Harder and seconded by Joe Melby to approve en mass model School Board Policy and model policy forms as recommended by the MN School Boards Association. Motion was unanimously approved.

7. Post Issuance Abatement Bond Compliance Policy Motion by Board Member Joe Melby and seconded by Brandon Ignaszewski to approve Independent School District 2683 Post Issuance Debt Compliance Policy. Motion was unanimously approved.

8. Superintendent Contract- Motionby Board Member Brandon Kuznia and seconded by Allison Harder to extend a Superintendent Contract for the 2022-2023 school year to Dr. Larry Guggisberg. Motion was unanimously approved.

13. New Business:

1. Teacher Staffing in 2022-2023 Motion by Board Member Allison Harder and seconded by Kurt Stenbert to accept the resignation of Brittany Burkel as 1.0 FTE Kindegarten teacher at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year. Motion was unanimously approved.

Motion by Board Member Allison Harder and seconded by Brandon Kuznia to approve employment of Brittany Burkel as a licensed High School Science Teacher ar .50 FTE effective with the 2022-2023 school year. Motion was unanimously approved.

2. Consideration of School Improvements Projects over the summer months Motion by Board Member Shane Kilen and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to utilize Long Term Facilities Maintenance Funds for Summer 2022 School Improvement Projects. Motion was unanimously approved.

3. June Board Meeting Date Motion by Board Member Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Allison Harder to change the regular June 20, 2022 school board meeting to Monday, June 27, 2022 at &:30 pm.

4. Renew Membership in MN State High School League

5. School Board Elections as a part of the November 8, 2022 General Election

14. Reports:

1. Superintendent

a. MN Legislature – up-date on legislative action

b. Front Line Pay as approved by the 2022 MN Legislature

c. Communication from Roseau County Assessor regarding property taxes

d. School Funding Implications from 2020 Federal Census

e. Vendor (Zoom.com) newly announced time limitation on remote meeting access

2. Principal

a. MCA Testing & MN Dept. of Ed. Monitoring Site Visit

b. Senior Class Trip

15. Adjournment Motion by Allison Harder, seconded by Brandon Kuznia to ADJOURN

16. Communications: Baccalaureate – May 25

Commencement – May 29

Regular June School Board Meeting – June 27, 2022 at 7:30 pm in GMR School Library

(July 7, 2022