Greenbush Fourth of July Celebration provides days of fun

Various colors lit up the night sky above Borgen Field as part of the fireworks show in Greenbush on July 2.
Lisa Bergsnev, Danielle Berg, Jordan Creviston, Lisa Careme, and Jody Kirkeide of Border Bank served root beer floats on July 1 in the Border Bank parking lot in Greenbush.
Christian Berg gets some air time during a Junior race at the Greenbush Motocross Track on July 4, finishing first in the heat race.
Faith Novacek drives Ronnie Novacek’s 1978 Corvette through the Greenbush Fourth of July Parade– a vehicle used in the Indianapolis 500 as a pace car. This entry earned “Best Car/Truck” in the parade. Altoz earned the “Best Float” award.
Merle Lorenson of Thief River Falls drives his 1937 AR John Deere, pulling a tractor made of wood. This entry earned the “Best Tractor” in the Greenbush Fourth of July Parade.
The Gator Elementary Wrestling cheerleaders and wrestlers earned the “Mayor’s Choice” award in this year’s Greenbush Fourth of July Parade.
Altoz won the “Best Float” award in the 2022 Greenbush Fourth of July Parade.
Hanson’s Trophies and Engraving earned the “Most Patriotic” award in the Greenbush Fourth of July Parade.
Husband and wife Henry “Buster” and Geraldine Nubson make their way through the Greenbush Fourth of July Parade as this year’s Grand Marshals. The couple has made their home in Greenbush for the last 55 years and Buster was born in Greenbush in 1935, living here for most of his life.
Donna Langaas, the new local American Legion Commander, presents the American flag during the singing of the National Anthem to kick of the Greenbush Fourth of July Parade.
Jaxen Schneider, Jazlynn Stennes, and Michaela Knutson look down the street as the Greenbush Fourth of July Parade participants began their procession down Main Street. This year’s parade included 64 entries.
Alex Grossi plays his guitar during the “Quiet Riot” performance at the Greenbush Race Park on July 3.
Jizzy Pearl performs as the lead singer of the heavy metal band “Quiet Riot” at the Greenbush Race Park on July 3.
Simon Daniels, lead singer of the glam metal band “Autograph,” raises both his arms, as he performs at the Greenbush Race Park on July 3. The group opened that night for “Quiet Riot.”
Andy Hanson throws a bag during the Corn Hole Tournament along Main Street in Greenbush on July 2. Run by Northern Minnesota Cornhole, the tournament included 16 teams.
Samantha Venables and Auroura Bentow celebrate after finishing their run in the Greenbush 5K Color Walk/Run event on July 2.
Splattered in color, Dylan Heggedal completes his run at the Greenbush 5K Walk/Run on July 2. Heggedal finished third in the event, while Russ Sorenson finished first and Trace Bakke second.
Participants at the Greenbush 5K Color Walk/Run took a group photo at the starting line on July 2. A total of 94 people participated in the event.
Kissing Company performs at the street dance along Main Street in Greenbush on July 1, an event sponsored by One Better Liquor.
Greenbush hosted Fourth of July festivities officially from June 30 to July 4. It provided various food and drink opportunities, a 5K Color Walk/Run, a Mak-It Personalized Plate/Bowl Activity, a Corn Hole Tournament, stock car and bush car racing, fireworks, motocross racing, and music. The music included a street dance led by the group “Kissing Company” along Main Street on July 1 and a concert delivered by the groups “Autograph” and “Quiet Riot” at the Greenbush Race Park on July 3.
The annual Greenbush Fourth of July Parade also took place, led by this year’s Grand Marshals— longtime Greenbush residents and husband and wife— Henry (Buster) and Gerry Nubson. Below is a list of this year’s parade winners.
Most Patriotic: Hanson Trophies and Engraving
Best Car/Truck: Ronnie Novacek’s 1978 Corvette
Best Tractor: Merle Lorenson’s 1937 AR John Deere
Best Float: Altoz
Mayor’s Choice: Gator Elementary Wrestling