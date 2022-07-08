Greenbush Fourth of July Celebration provides days of fun

Greenbush hosted Fourth of July festivities officially from June 30 to July 4. It provided various food and drink opportunities, a 5K Color Walk/Run, a Mak-It Personalized Plate/Bowl Activity, a Corn Hole Tournament, stock car and bush car racing, fireworks, motocross racing, and music. The music included a street dance led by the group “Kissing Company” along Main Street on July 1 and a concert delivered by the groups “Autograph” and “Quiet Riot” at the Greenbush Race Park on July 3.

The annual Greenbush Fourth of July Parade also took place, led by this year’s Grand Marshals— longtime Greenbush residents and husband and wife— Henry (Buster) and Gerry Nubson. Below is a list of this year’s parade winners.

Most Patriotic: Hanson Trophies and Engraving

Best Car/Truck: Ronnie Novacek’s 1978 Corvette

Best Tractor: Merle Lorenson’s 1937 AR John Deere

Best Float: Altoz

Mayor’s Choice: Gator Elementary Wrestling