Barbara Jeanne Brazier, 71

With broken hearts, we are sad to inform you that our beloved mother Barbara Jeanne Brazier, age 71, of Norwood Young America (formerly of Greenbush, MN) passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Barbara was born November 20, 1950 in Thief River Falls, MN the daughter of Wallace and Mavis (Mugaas) Johnson and sister to Russell, Forrest & Karyl (Langaas). Growing up, Barb excelled at school and was active as a Greenbush tiger. Barb twirled baton as a Tigerette, participated in Future Homemakers of America and was a two-time class president in addition to being a great friend to many. On January 4, 1969 Barbara wed her high school sweetheart Jerome M. Brazier at Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenbush. Together they built a loving family including Kimberly, Jason, Kristin, Jed and Kiley. Over 53 years they added 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren to their lives – each one very much loved and doted on.

In addition to Barb’s incredible kindness, selflessness and loving demeanor, she is fondly remembered for being a superb baker of holiday sugar cookies and oh boy did you ever taste her yummy banana cream pie! There were many hours sewing homemade Halloween costumes, planning memorable easter egg hunts, and playing board games with her beloved grandchildren. Road-tripping with Dad, gardening, flowers, fishing and her love of going to the cabin and spending time in the boat and walking on the beach made her heart happy. Barb was an avid reader and extremely devoted to family and faith. She looked fabulous in the color blue (and knew it too!) She was always seen attending her kids and grandkids’ events, where she adored each and every grandchild & great-grandchild.

Barb had a natural for eye decorating – particularly her uniquely magical way of making the farm house and Christmas trees into magazine-worthy examples of holiday spirit. She enjoyed decorating with her three daughters and her little touches often were reflected in picture-perfect shelves. Barb loved being a homebody who could make a house a home. When you spent time having a cup of coffee or a conversation you would feel how beautiful she was inside and out. Her cheerful demeanor, many hugs, phone call check-ins and nearly-always present smile will be greatly missed. She was just the most wonderful human being. She had so many great qualities and was amazingly popular and outgoing, but also had a heart of gold and was kind caring, and compassionate.

Barbara was preceded in death by her twin sons Jared and Jordan Brazier; parents Wallace and Mavis Johnson; father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Genevieve Brazier; brothers-in-law Ronnie Brazier and Jack Brazier.

Barbara is survived by her loving family: husband Jerome; children Kimberly Brazier of Mound, Jason (Bonni) Brazier of Lino Lakes, Kristin (Richard) Belin of Loretto, Jed Brazier of Fargo, ND, Kiley (Dustin) Benz of Waconia; grandchildren Sebastian Bergeron, Brianna (Cameron) Groff, Henry Brazier, Frank Brazier, Morgan, Samantha and Gabriella Belin, Jackson Reitmeier, Kate Brazier, Chloe, Blair, and Harlow Benz; great-grandchildren Beckett and Olivia Groff; sister Karyl (Keith) Langaas of Strathcona; brothers Russell Johnson of Dallas, TX, Forrest (Mary Lou) Johnson of Warroad; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Colleen and Duane Lorenson of Greenbush; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial Celebrating the Life of Barbara will take place on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Victoria Catholic Church (8228 Victoria Drive) in Victoria with Father Bob White as Celebrant of the Mass and also on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (342 4th Street South) Greenbush with Father George Noel as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass at both locations. Interment in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery in Greenbush.