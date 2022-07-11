Dale Allen Peterson, 86

Dale Allen Peterson was born August 15, 1935 to Arvid and Clara Peterson at Badger, MN. He was the youngest of 11 children.

As a youth he attended the school for the deaf in Faribault, MN where he learned sign language, which enabled him to communicate. In his early years he worked in Grand Forks, Fargo, Milwaukee, and California. He later moved back to Roseau County and worked at Polaris and Marvin Windows.

When he was young he loved motorcycles and had one for a while, complete with leather jacket and hat. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and liked a good joke or funny story. He enjoyed doing card tricks. He liked to laugh and it was fun to hear it. He also enjoyed coming to visit family and getting homemade meals and baked goods. He lived independently until March 2022 when he moved to the Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, MN, where he passed away at the age of 86.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvid and Clara; brothers Roy, Gene, Vernon, Dawn, Forrest, and Larry; sisters Genevieve Hervey, Patience ervey, Fern Drown, and Lorraine VanderWeg.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Wayne Praska and Joyce Shimpa for their special help and friendship.

Johnson Funeral Service