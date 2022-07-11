INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 (Minn) Milk Bids
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683
GREENBUSH/MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL
POBOX70
GREENBUSH, MN 56726
1. Notice is hereby given that Independent School District No. 2683, Greenbush/Middle
River, will receive quotes for milk and related products required by the district for the
period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, according to the specifications and conditions
which may be obtained from the office of the Superintendent of Schools,
Greenbush/Middle River School District No. 2683, PO Box 70, Greenbush, MN 56726.
Quotes shall be submitted in form and manner obtained in the specifications and the
conditions, which are adopted by reference, in this invitation for quotes.
2. On August 15, 2022 at 7:30p.m., the School Board will meet to evaluate the quotes and
act thereon. The School District reserves the right to accept, reject or waive any
informality of any quote and to make an award for milk and related products which is
deemed most favorable and advantageous to the school district. If further information is
desired, interested persons should contact Superintendent Mr. Guggisberg at
218-782-2231 ext 205.
Dated this 7th day of July, 2022.
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2683
Greenbush/Middle River Schools
Carrie Jo Howard, Clerk