INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 (Minn) Milk Bids

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683

GREENBUSH/MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL

POBOX70

GREENBUSH, MN 56726

1. Notice is hereby given that Independent School District No. 2683, Greenbush/Middle

River, will receive quotes for milk and related products required by the district for the

period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, according to the specifications and conditions

which may be obtained from the office of the Superintendent of Schools,

Greenbush/Middle River School District No. 2683, PO Box 70, Greenbush, MN 56726.

Quotes shall be submitted in form and manner obtained in the specifications and the

conditions, which are adopted by reference, in this invitation for quotes.

2. On August 15, 2022 at 7:30p.m., the School Board will meet to evaluate the quotes and

act thereon. The School District reserves the right to accept, reject or waive any

informality of any quote and to make an award for milk and related products which is

deemed most favorable and advantageous to the school district. If further information is

desired, interested persons should contact Superintendent Mr. Guggisberg at

218-782-2231 ext 205.

Dated this 7th day of July, 2022.

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2683

Greenbush/Middle River Schools

Carrie Jo Howard, Clerk