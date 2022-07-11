Lambert E. Schires, 80

A Funeral Service for Lambert E. Schires will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:00AM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery in Greenbush, MN.

Lambert passed away at the age of 80.

Lambert Edward Schires was born in Roseau County on September 7, 1941, to Edward and Susie (Burkel) Schires. He attended school in Greenbush, graduating from Greenbush High School in 1959. He was united in marriage to Sharon (Sherry) Peterson on September 16, 1961. Together they had four children: Lisa, Vernon, Karla and Heidi. They lived in Thief River Falls for two years while he worked for Western Oil. They then moved back to Greenbush to farm with his dad. He also drove semi for David Burkel and served as the clerk for Dewey Township for many years.

Lambert was a jack of all trades; if there was something that needed to be fixed or repaired, he did it. He answered many late night calls for those needing furnace repairs and also enjoyed troubleshooting and repairing guns. His friends knew that he rarely left the farm (usually for parts or cigarettes), but that they were always welcome to stop by. They also knew that if they did stop by, they’d be there for a while as Lambert was a bit long-winded. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, was an avid hunter, and loved the farm animals (pigs, sheep, cows, goats, etc.)

His wife took good care of him until the end. Lambert passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on June 26, 2022 at the age of 80 years, 9 months, and 19 days.

Lambert is survived by his wife, Sherry, children; Lisa (John) Forst of Strathcona, Vernon (Rachel) Schires of Greenbush, Karla (Harley) McMillin of Roseau and Heidi (Jeremy) Karnowski of Greenbush. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Lacey and Lance Forst, Carly (Dillan), Travis and Courtney Schires, Braxton Kjos, and Brian (Wendy) and Trevor McMillin, great-grandchildren; Emerson Jenson, Eddie McMillin, Colt Schires and Easton Moser, and brother-in-law Derald (Carmen) Peterson; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Susie, and in-laws Ned and Adelia Peterson.

Helgeson Funeral Home