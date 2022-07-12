Eileen Elizabeth Thiessen, 75

On Wednesday July 6, 2022 Eileen Elizabeth Thiessen passed away peacefully at the age of 75 in the Karlstad Care Center where she has lived for the past five years.

Eileen was born in Karlstad, Minnesota on June 18, 1947. She was the daughter of Willard and Agnes (Spilde) Brevik. She grew up on the Brevik family farm in Spring Brook Township, Kittson County. She loved being part of her family as the youngest of five siblings and recently shared fond memories of farm life like gathering eggs. She later graduated from Karlstad High School.

After graduation, she worked in Roseau at the REM Children’s Home. Shortly after, she met and married Cornelius “Neil” Thiessen and stayed home to be a wife and mother to their one daughter, Shelly. They had a home in the Salol area and later moved back into Roseau.

Eileen loved her friends at the First Baptist Church in Roseau! Faith and fellowship were an important part of daily life. She also worked for the ODC for 10 years and at the Holiday Station. After her husband Neil passed away in 2006, she moved into an apartment in Northern Horizons in Roseau. She later moved into the Karlstad Care Center when she needed more support.

Even though Eileen had cognitive challenges in life, it did not deter her from loving people and having fun. She loved trips to watch the fall colors, riding in the golf cart at Cyrus Resort, celebrating her birthday with relatives at Red Lobster, playing dice games, listening to the Thiessens sing, traveling to Arizona with her husband, trips to Minneapolis and boating on the St. Croix.

Those around her loved being with her too for the funny facial expressions when she didn’t agree with you, calling you “Toots” or “Snooky”, and a smile that let you know she was with you all the way! As a staff member recently said at her care home, “Thanks for sharing her with us. She was one of my favorite people.”

She is survived by her daughter, Shelly Howell and son-in-law David Howell; sisters-in-law Fern Brevik, Sadie (Connie) Sigurdson, Pearl (Abe) Wiebe, Diane Thiessen, Gloria Thiessen, Edith Thiessen, and Betty Thiessen; brother-in-law: Sandy Shabaga.

She was preceded in death by her mother Agnes (Spilde) Brevik, her father Willard Brevik, and her brothers: Roger (Frances) Brevik, and Merle Brevik; sisters: Beverly (Bobby) Ekdahl, Janet (Phil) Haider; brothers-in-law: Johnny Thiessen, Andrew Thiessen, Richard Thiessen, and Francis Thiessen; sisters-in-law: Gertrude (Gordon) Heinreichs, Margaret Shabaga, Susan “Mary” (Gustav and Vern) Nordvall Mellstrom, Janet Thiessen, Kathy (James) Peterson, June Clink, and Lillian (Paul) Wiebe Vanderwoude.

She was also loved by all her nieces, nephews, friends and staff!

Funeral Service will take place at the First Lutheran Church in Karlstad at 4 pm on Thursday, July 14th. Burial will be held at the Oslo Cemetery at a later date.

Austin Funeral Chapel