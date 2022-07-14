Donna P. Hauge, 91

Donna P. Hauge, age 91 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Edgewood Vista in East Grand Forks, MN.

Donna May Betts was born on December 7, 1930 in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Henry and Hazel (Laidley) Betts.

On May 10, 1953 she was united in marriage to Louis Peabody in East Grand Forks, MN. Sadly on August 29, 1984 Louis passed away. She married Warren (Bud) Hauge on June 7, 1996. Donna worked for C.L. Linfoot’s, 1st National Bank and Valley Medical of Grand Forks, ND for 23 years. Donna volunteered at the East Grand Forks Police Department for 20 years and also volunteered at Stennes/Dahl Funeral Home of East Grand Forks, MN.

Family members who survive Donna include her son, Scott (Meredith Krom) Peabody of Mekinock, ND; 2 grandchildren, Ryan (Samantha Dae) Peabody of Brainerd, MN and Cassy (Trevor Hockert) of St. Stephen, MN; 4 great-grandchildren, Chase, Brody, Reese and Grace; siblings, Pat (Ray) Twedell of Grand Forks, ND, Marvin Betts of Prescott, AZ and Connie (Phil) Zyllo of Maple Grove, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Louis Peabody and Warren (Bud) Hauge.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Funeral Service on Monday in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN