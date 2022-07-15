Badger School takes time to recognize some of its own

Badger senior Hailey VonEnde made her final event as a high school student a memorable one. Advancing to the 2022 FCCLA National Leadership Conference in San Diego, Calif. VonEnde finished third in the nation in her Level Three Leadership STAR event.

“Hailey was number three, so to be recognized nationally that way is very exciting,” Badger FCCLA Advisor Gretchen Lee said at the July 11 Badger School Board meeting. “She wanted first being the leader she is.”

At this meeting, Lee thanked the board for its national conference donation and support.

VonEnde did an introspective event, requiring her to evaluate herself and then being evaluated by other people in regards to her leadership style.

“Some of that is hard to hear,” Lee said, “and then you create some goals. And so she did that throughout the year.”

At the National Conference, VonEnde presented her STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) event on Leadership on July 1. She was notified that she had earned one of the top 10 scores in her event. On the stage for the award ceremony, she learned of her third place finish.

In San Diego, Lee said they enjoyed beautiful weather and took a tour of the Midway battleship, getting in on the very first tour of the day— one Lee said provided very detailed information. They also visited Coronado Island, a place where Navy SEALS train, but they didn’t see any SEALS. She also mentioned the many training sessions and great speakers at the conference.

Approximately over 7,000 students from 48 states, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands attended this event. In each area or state, the top two scorers at each level for all the events had earned an invite to present at the National Conference. Next year’s FCCLA National Conferences takes place in Denver, Colo.

Also of note, the Badger Chapter will have two area officers next year, in Emily Burkel and Bethanie VonEnde.

Speaking of Lee, she also attended the AAFCS Annual Conference in Orlando, Fla., June 25-27. She earned that right after winning the 2022 Minnesota Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher of the Year. With this recognition, she became one of three teacher finalists up for a national teacher of the year award, also including a teacher from Baltimore, Md., and a teacher from Denver.

“It was a very good company, let’s just say,” Lee said.

She didn’t win, but considered the conference to be a “phenomenal” experience. She mentioned the amazing speakers— individuals she considered to be “global” in their problem solving and goals.

“It was very inspiring and humbling to be in their presence,” Lee said.

She estimated that over 700 people attended this conference.

To see the complete Badger School Board story, read the July 13 issue of The Tribune in print or online.