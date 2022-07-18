Leave a Comment

| logout
James “Jim” Jarshaw, 68, of Stephen, MN, passed away on Friday morning, July 15, 2022 at his home.
James Gary Jarshaw was born on November 8, 1953 in Thief River Falls, MN, the son of James and Genevieve (Olson) Jarshaw. He grew up working on the family farm in New Solum Township. He attended Holt Grade School and graduated from Newfolden High School in 1971. After high school, he attended AVTI for one year before serving in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. James was stationed out of San Francisco and served two tours of duty in Vietnam on the USS Coral Seas.
After his honorable discharge, he returned to the farm in New Solum Township and completed his education at the AVTI in auto mechanics. He farmed upon returning home from the Navy before working for Arctic Cat and later at Polaris as a fork lift operator in Roseau. MN. James lived in Karlstad, MN for many years before moving to Stephen. He married Nina Thorlacius and they made their home in Stephen.
Jim was a jack of all trades who enjoyed working on tractors and cars. In the 70’s, he raced snowmobiles for Polaris winning many trophies. Jim enjoyed driving everything fast. He was also an avid gardener and enjoyed riding on his golf cart and taking long and short trips on his Ranger. Jim had a life long love of dogs (and more recently cats) and he had many over the years that were great companions. His warmth and quick humor drew people to him as well.
He was a member of the Karlstad American Legion and Kennedy VFW.
Left to mourn is passing are his wife, Nina Thorlacius; sister, Dede (Van) Swanson of Thief River Falls, MN; sisters-in-law, Laural Jarshaw and Pattie Jarshaw; many nieces and nephews including, Kelly (Lisa) Swanson, Ryan (Katie) Swanson, Darrick (Kasia) Jarshaw, Dustin Jarshaw, Danni (Cari) Jarshaw, Trevor (Tara) Jarshaw, Tyson (Tara) Jarshaw and Tara Weigel and many other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Genevieve and brothers, Darryl Jarshaw and Michael Jarshaw.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Outdoors on Thursday, July 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM, in the Stephen Community Arts Center Lot in Stephen, MN.
NOTE: Please bring your own chair and come as you are: No dress clothes needed.
LUNCH: Will follow immediately after the service at the Stephen American Legion in Stephen, MN.
INTERMENT: Rindal Cemetery in New Solum Township, Marshall County, MN at a later date.
ARRANGEMENTS: DuBore Funeral Home, Warren, MN.
GUESTBOOK: www.DuBoreFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Rindal Cemetery or the Pennington County Humane Society.