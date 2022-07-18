Board of Education Badger ISD 676 (Minn.)

Minutes of Regular Meeting

Board of Education Badger ISD 676

PO Box 68, 110 Carpenter Avenue East,

Badger, Minnesota 56714

Regular Meeting

Monday, June 13, 2022 7:30 PM

in the Business & Tech Room 29

1. Call to Order at 7:37 PM

1.1. Pledge of Allegiance

1.2. Roll Call: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson

1.3. Administration and Department Heads: Kevin Ricke, Stacey Warne

Visitors Present in Attendance: Taylor Baier, Ryan Bergeron, Shannon Dostal, Kristy Kjos

2. Visitor Comments – Yes

2.1. Listening Session – Yes

Homework load in first grade concern raised by two parents (T. Baier, K. Kjos)

Opportunity may be available for Active Shooter Training / Armed Intruder Training through area

Emergency Management connections (K. Kjos)

3. Recommendation to add and/or remove items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators

four (4) additions after the original public notice:

9.11. Revised Unpaid Leave Request

9.12. Interquest Detection Canines Agreement Renewal

9.13. Seek Safety Surveillance Camera & Recording System Replace and/or Repair Quotes

9.14. Request Payment for Not Used Vacation Days as permitted/allowable within the Non-Certified

Staff Agreement for eligible 12-Month Employees

4. Approval of Agenda

4.1. A motion was made by Member Dostal to approve the agenda for the Monday, June 13, 2022 Regular School Board Meeting as amended. The motion seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote;

U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

5. Minutes

5.1. A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the minutes of the Special School Board Meeting held on Friday, May 13, 2022 as presented. The motion seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. Attachments: (2)

6. Consent Agenda

6.1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the payment of bills check #62045 through check #62108 for a total of $120,721.37 as listed and approve Purchasing Card electronic payments dated June 3, 2022 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. Attachments: (5)

7. Communications

7.1. Building and Grounds: Striker Hasson – Not in attendance; however, shared some notes:

• Gym floor has been resealed and drying/hardening this week will be ready for use by no later than June 27

• Waxing tile floors southeast hallway classrooms June 6-13: Social Studies Room 24, HS

Special Education Room 23, Math Room 22, English Room 21, and Science Room 20

• Carpet cleaning the following classrooms June 14-17: Business Tech Room 29, Fifth Grade Room 4, and

Music Room 2

• Also mowing/spraying/landscaping when weather conditions permit

7.2. Superintendent

7.2.a. Badger Student Enrollment Forecast for SY2022-2023:

Safeguard: 203 pupil count for grades K-12 plus Early Childhood Sp Ed (EC) would be the ‘low range’ safeguard projection for under-estimating a conservative revenue projection

Rollover: About 214 would be the ‘mid-range’ approximation for end of year rollover including

14 pre-registered kindergarten students.

214 = 219 end of year count = 19 outgoing grads + 14 incoming Kindergartners

Optimistic: 220 (or more) would be the count for grades K-12 plus Early Childhood Sp Ed (EC) which is the optimistic ‘high range’ (active + in-active in JMC)

7.2.b. Miscellaneous Items to Report by Superintendent Attachments: (5)

7.3. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report

Attachments: (3)

7.4. Dean of Students

7.4.a.Student Enrollment as of last day of school, May 26

Attachment: (1)

7.4.b. Spring Sport Participation Numbers Attachment: (1)

7.4.c. Recommended Changes to Student Handbooks – approval of handbooks is agenda item 9.3

Attachment: (1)

7.4.d. Spring Activity Post-Season Advancers Still Competing

8. Reports

8.1. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Swenson to accept Cash Report through May 31,

2022 subject to audit. The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C.

Attachment: (1)

8.2. Accept Donations: A motion was made by Member Olson to accept the donations listed below. The motion seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C.

Donations: $100.00 from Lois Dostal to the Music Club

$191.72 from the Benevity Polaris Donation Program to Music Club

$902.90 from the Benevity Polaris Donation Program to FCCLA

$500.00 from Area 1 Envirothon to use toward your State Envirothon trip

9. Proposed Resolutions

9.1. Designation of IOwA for MDE: A motion was made by Member Rhen to authorize Kevin Ricke to act as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) and Leah Hasson to act as the IOwA to add and remove names only for Badger Public School District 0676-01 for the MDE External Access Recertification System. The motions seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C.

9.2. Resolution for MSHSL Membership for SY2022-2023: A motion was made by Member Swenson, that,

BE IT RESOLVED, … that Badger High School is authorized by the Board of Education of Badger Independent School District Number 676 to:

1. Renew its membership in the Minnesota State High School League; and,

2. Participate in the approved interschool activities sponsored by said League and its various subdivisions.

… FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of Badger Independent School District Number 676 hereby adopts the Constitution, Bylaws, Rules and Regulations of said League and all amendments thereto as the same as are published in the latest edition of the League’s Official Handbook, … The resolution to renew membership includes a requirement for Board Members to view WHY WE PLAY, a video by the MN High School League. https://vimeo.com/128275166

The motion seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C.

Attachments: (2)

9.3. Approve Student Handbooks: A motion was made by Member Dostal to approve Student Handbooks

with modifications as presented/amended for 2022-2023 school year. The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. Attachment: (1)

9.4. Adopt Implementation of e-Learning Plan: A motion was made by Member Dostal to adoption implementation of an e-Learning Plan 2022-2023 school year. The motion seconded by Member Davy.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C.

Attachments: (2)

9.5. MREA: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve Badger School District membership

$1,306 renewal with the Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA) for 2022-2023. The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C.Attachment: (1)

9.6. Request for Funding for National FCCLA Competition: A motion was made by Member Olson to approve funding not to exceed $3,600 based on receipt for attending the National FCCLA Competition June 28 – July 3, 2022. The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C.

Attachment: (1)

9.7. Approve Quonset Doors Project: A motion was made by Member Olson to hire Allan Monsrud Construction to complete the doors project at Quonset of Bus Garage. The motion seconded by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. Attachment: (1)

Description: Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Funds will cover the majority of the materials and labor expenses. Estimate provided 9.8. Elementary Fifth Grade Teacher: A motion was made by Member Davy to approve the hire of Sara Carpenter contingent upon her current school district accepting her resignation releasing her contract.

Salary schedule placement would be Step 19, BA+15. The motion seconded by Member Rhen.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. Attachment: (1)

9.9. Elementary Mid-Year Third Grade Teacher: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the hire of Carly Mekash contingent upon completion of Bachelor’s degree and appropriate licensure through Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) by January 2, 2023. Salary schedule placement would be Step 0, BA+0. The motion seconded by Member Olson. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. Attachment: (1)

Description: Jacqueline Simmons will complete approximately the first 4 of the 9 academic months until December 22 for 78 out of 180 teacher duty days. She will be full-time for 43.33% of the teacher contract year.

Carly Mekash will complete approximately 5 of the 9 academic months spanning January 2 to May 26 for 102 out of 180 teacher duty days. She will be full-time for 56.67% of the teacher contract year. 9.10. Approve and Adopt Initial Revenue and Expenditure Budget for 2022-2023 School Year (Fiscal Year 2023): A motion was made by Member Rhen to approve and adopt initial revenue and expenditure budget for the coming year. The motion seconded by Member Dostal. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C.

Attachments: (2)

9.11. Revised Unpaid Leave Request: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve unpaid leave for

Leah Hasson, Business Manager Accountant, retro-actively beginning May 18, 2022 through August 10, 2022 (12-week request). The motion seconded by Member Dostal. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C.

Description: New appropriate documentation supports the date changes and extension by 4 weeks. The original unpaid leave request was for 8 weeks as early as June 1 through July 27 (subject to change based on appropriate documentation), which was approved at the May 9, 2022 School Board Meeting: Agenda Item #9.5 9.12. Interquest Detection Canines Renewal: A motion was made by Member Olson to approve agreement with Interquest Detection Canines for five (5) half-day visits at a cost of $330 per team visit. The motion seconded by Member Davy. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. Attachment: (1)

9.13. Seek Safety Surveillance Camera and Recording System Replacement and/or Repair Quotes: A motion was made by Member Rhen, to approve the authorization for Administration and Technology Coordinator to seek quotes for safety surveillance camera and recording system replacement purchase and/or repair quote. Seconded by Member Dostal. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C.

Description: It is challenging to find replacement components for the original analog system installed at least 16 years ago.

9.14. Request Payment for 5 Not Used Vacation Days: A motion was made by Member Olson to approve the written request submitted by Striker Hasson, Head of Maintenance and Grounds, to be paid for 5 vacation days not used the previous year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 as permitted/allowable within the Non-Certified Staff Agreement for eligible 12-Month Employees. The motion seconded by Member Swenson.

6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. Attachment: (1)

Description: Extract from Non-Certified Staff Agreement 21-23 (#3): A 12-month employee may request in writing to the School Board at the July meeting to be paid for 5 vacation days not used the previous year. Future July Topic (raised before adjourning): What is status of Greenbush – Middle River ISD 2683 request to our Badger ISD 676 to explore the possibility of School Social Worker shared-services for next SY2022-2023 due to a vacancy at GMR school?

Looking Ahead: Facility Listening/Input Sessions conducted by ICS:

7:00 PM Tuesday, June 21 In-Person Meeting at Badger School Cafeteria

7:00 PM Monday, June 27 Remote Virtual Meeting via Zoom Invite:

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76148549167?pwd=urrnM6JFzG9rc2lDDw19Etl3RfoJ8o.1

Meeting ID: 761 4854 9167 Passcode: aNtJ3n

Next Regular School Board Meeting is 7:30 PM Monday, July 11, 2022

10. Adjourn: Recommended motion: Member Olson moved to adjourn at 9:15 PM. The motion seconde by Member Rhen. 6-Yes and 0-No vote; U.C. = motion carries unanimously.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

(July 20, 2022)