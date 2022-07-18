Richard Allen Carlson, 53

Richard Allen Carlson, age 53, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, while under hospice care at his home in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. Rick was born August 3, 1968, in Winnipeg, Manitoba and was welcomed into the Robert and Carol Carlson family in 1969 with loving arms.

Rick graduated from Wayzata High School in Wayzata, Mn. Moving back to Karlstad, Rick continued to live in the area his entire life. In the time he was growing up, he enjoyed spending time in Detroit Lakes at the family cabin with his favorite “blue boat”. That boat had a special place in Rick’s heart, he spoke of it with great pride. Rick loved watching football and admired Frances Tarkenton. He was just a little guy during Tarkenton’s career and he was lucky enough to meet him and get his autograph. Rick also loved most any sport but as an adult, Rick became an avid supporter of the Detroit Lions, never missing a Vikings-Lions game with his best friend, his dad. Rick always enjoyed driving around town and would often drive to Thief River to pick up his special friend, Sherri. Together they enjoyed going to the movies, eating out, visiting with people, being around family and friends, and trips to the casino. He loved to have fun, was quick witted and could tell a story with the best of them, perhaps the reason for having the special affection of his nephews and nieces.

Rick will be lovingly remembered and missed by his brother Todd (Patty) Carlson, sister Etta (Jerry) Souder, brother Christopher Carlson, and sister Elizabeth Carlson; nieces and nephews Alex, Samantha, Michael, Kelsey, Gabrielle, Tara Jo, Miranda, and Aaron; and long-time special friend Sherri Kostrzewski. The family would like to thank Sherri for her kind and loving friendship with Rick all these years, especially the strength and love given to Rick while he was on hospice. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Carol Carlson; sisters Kim Angela Carlson and Sonja Ann Carlson; his grandparents Alfred and Lillian Carlson, Bertha and Alvin Turnwall and his aunts and uncles Bruce and Marcella Turnbull, John and Maxine Oistad and Allen Carlson.

Funeral services for Richard will be held on Friday, July 15, at 1 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church of Karlstad, with visitation from 12 until the service begins. Interment will follow at the Karlstad Cemetery.

Services are being provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service serving Northern Minnesota.

