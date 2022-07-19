Anice Brown, 78, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2022 due to complications from heart failure.



Anice Brown was born and raised with her three siblings in Greenbush, Roseau County, by her mother, Selma Brown. She graduated from Greenbush High School in 1962 and attended Bemidgi State University until moving to Chicago, Illinois in 1964, where she was hired by Leo Burnett Worldwide and worked for 20 years. During this time, she continued her education at Northeastern Illinois University and earned her BA in Early Childhood Education, two masters; one in special education and one in guidance and counseling all with honors and as a member of Alpha Chi honor society.



In 1986, Anice began a career as an elementary school teacher in the lower Yukon, Alaska where she taught for 27 years teaching hundreds of native children to read and count numbers, mainly as a Kindergarten and first grade teacher. During those years, she took a 5 year break to care for her ailing aunt and spend time with family. Anice retired at age 75. Anice was a strong Christian woman and spent much of her life in church, praying, reading the bible, singing in the church choir and volunteering as a children’s leader in Awana Clubs.



Anice is survived by and will be especially missed by her sister-in-law, Susan Brown of Strathcona, seven nieces and nephews, a half-brother and two half nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, her sister, two brothers, two half-siblings and numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the United Free Church, 845 Old Ridge Rd., Greenbush, MN with fellowship at the church immediately after.



Interment was held at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Greenbush.



Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush