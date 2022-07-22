Foreclosure/Jamie L McGill and Rachel McGill

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 28, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $76,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Jamie L McGill and Rachel McGill, spouses married to each other

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bremer Bank National Association

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 1, 2015 as Document Number A000695996 in the Office of the County Recorder of Polk County, Minnesota.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded on October 28, 2020 as Document Number A000729765 in the Office of the County Recorder of Polk County, Minnesota.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), Block Four (4), Elm Grove Addition to Fertile, Minnesota, Polk County, Minnesota.

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 301 MAIN AVE E, FERTILE, MN 56540

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Polk County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $73,813.40

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Bremer Bank National Association

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 85.00326.00

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1000739-8230702897-6

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

PLACE OF SALE: Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 600 Bruce Street, PO Box 416, Crookston, MN 56716.

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on March 21, 2023.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: July 22, 2022

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Mortgagee

TROTT LAW, P.C.

By: /s/

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(22-0598-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

(July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2022)