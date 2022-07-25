Arlette Mavis (Franzman) Ruud, 92

Arlette Mavis (Franzman) Ruud was born April 21, 1930, to Alfred and Laura Franzman in Grygla, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Grygla, MN. She attended Greenwood Country School and Grygla Elementary School and graduated from Goodridge High School in 1947.

Arlette was united in marriage to Cheslie Ruud of Gatzke, MN, on November 2, 1947, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Grygla, MN. The couple made their home at Gatzke. To this union, five children were born: Gerald, Wayne, Bonnie, Robert, and Terry. They farmed until moving to Minneapolis, MN in 1955, where Arlette worked at Old Dutch and took in foster children. In 1960 the family moved back to Gatzke, MN. Arlette worked at Arctic Enterprises in Thief River Falls for several years, and for Tri-Valley Health Care. Arlette enjoyed attending Senior Meals, pot-luck suppers, and Rook games with her many friends. She enjoyed traveling to Japan, Germany, and Hawaii, with Cheslie.

Arlette was an active member of the United Lutheran Church of Gatzke. She was a Sunday School teacher, an active member of WELCA, sang in the choir, attended Bible Study, and helped with quilting.

Arlette loved music and played the piano most of her life. She enjoyed listening to “Willie’s Roadhouse.” She was an avid reader and instilled in her children the love of reading and learning. She loved poetry and wrote many poems. She loved bluebirds, nature, and walks in the woods, feeding her birds and watching “her” deer. Arlette loved gardening and flowers. She enjoyed listening and dancing to the Back Behind the Barn Boys, attending as many of their concerts as she could.

Arlette was a great storyteller and had a great sense of humor. She cherished her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to have the grandkids visit and taught them about the beauty of nature. She loved creating memories and special moments with them, especially Mickey Mouse picnics. She was famous for baking buns and hosted Christmas Day for her family every year. She was generous, caring, and kind and made everyone in her presence feel special and loved. She was happiest when her house was full of friends and family. She especially loved birthdays, 4th of July celebrations, and Rook parties.

Arlette is survived by her children: Gerald “Gerry” (Sheila) Ruud of Young Harris, GA; Wayne (Elaine) Ruud of Karlstad, MN; Bonnie (Tim) Howard of Warren, MN; Robert Ruud of St. Paul, MN; and Terry (Lori O’Hara) Ruud of Dilworth, MN; grandchildren: Jennifer, Jeremy, Mike, Monica, Mandi, Josh, Chris, Ross, Lorentza, Anna, and Maggie; great-grandchildren: Kayleigh, Brooke, Tiffany, Griffin, Marcus, Henry, Michael, Barrett, Evan, Cheslie, Tommy, Jordy, and Bianka; sister: Iris Most of Prescott, WI; sister-in-law: Marion Franzman, St. Hilaire, MN; several foster children including: Patricia Thompson, of Grand Rapids, MN; honorary family members: Karen Forrester, Pam Mostrom, and JoAnn Orpen; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends.

Arlette was preceded in death by her husband, Cheslie; her parents, sister Arda, brother Russell and; brothers-in-law: Johnnie Ruud, Art Ruud, Herman Ruud, Lester Ruud, Henry Scramstad, Melvin Most, Roy Johnson, and Orvin Anderson; sisters-in-law: Vivian Ruud, Marion Ruud, and Alice Ruud; and daughter-in-law Carolyn.

Arlette Mavis (Franzman) Ruud of Gatzke, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, ND, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92 years, 3 months, and 3 days. May her memory be blessed.

The family of Arlette Ruud gratefully acknowledges your attendance and many kind expressions of sympathy during their time of loss. The family would like to thank the staff of Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, ND, for the care provided to Arlette these past few months.

Funeral service will be 10 AM Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Chapel, Thief River Falls, MN.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 AM at Johnson Funeral Chapel, Thief River Falls, MN.

Burial will be Lanstad Cemetery, rural Gatzke, MN, following the service

Johnson Funeral Service