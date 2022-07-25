Floyd Edward Hlucny, 85

Floyd Edward Hlucny was born on March 31, 1937 in Barnett Township to Edward and Edna (Kranz) Hlucny. He was very involved in basketball, football, and was a member of the FFA at Greenbush High School which he graduated from in 1955. After graduating Floyd started his love of farming. He enjoyed going to the Winger Sale Barn with his brother David and loved collecting coins. Floyd also liked to hunt and fish and had a successful Antelope hunt in Wyoming. He was on the board at the Midland County Coop. in Badger. Floyd loved Friday ribs from the Four Seasons Senior Center and his dog curly.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, David.

Floyd is survived by his sister, Valarie (Gerald) Aune of Thief River Falls; niece, Pam (Steve) Eider of Warroad; nephews, Scott (Rose) Aune of Grygla, and Brian (Denise) Aune of Pequot Lakes; great nieces and nephews, Courtney (Keith) Larson, Travis (Simone) Aune, Samantha (Eric) Bachmeier, Tiffany (Shalin) Anderson, Matthew Aune, Michael Eider, Joshua Eider; and 5 great-great nieces and nephews.

Helgeson Funeral Home