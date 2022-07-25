Megan Nicole Hanson, 43, of Lake Bronson, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Megan was born January 2, 1979, in Karlstad, MN. She was the daughter of Bryce Hanson and Roxane (Johnson) Klegstad. Megan was baptized in faith at the Zion Lutheran Church in Lake Bronson, Minnesota. She attended school at Tri-County of Karlstad until the 10 grade, finishing out 11 and 12 grade at Drayton Public School, graduating third in class, 1997. Her greatest joy, Kristi was born on January 20th, 1998. Megan attended UND in Grand Forks, North Dakota, graduating with honors, Magna Cum Laude in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in Business and Public Administration with a major of Financial Management. She had various jobs throughout her life. In high school Megan worked at TJ’s Pizza Plus in Karlstad, the Dairy Queen, Drayton Grain Processors, Route 66 Café, and the Red River Resort all in Drayton. While attending UND she worked at the Center for Instructional and Hearing Technologies (CILT). After graduating college, she worked at Roberton Construction in Grand Forks. This was one of her favorite jobs and she loved her boss, Dave. Megan then moved back to Lake Bronson to be there for her grandpa “No No” as he was dealing with cancer treatments. She started working at Wells Fargo in Thief River Falls, Minnesota before taking on a 10 plus year career as the city clerk in Lake Bronson. She bartended occasionally at the Rainbow Club in Strandquist, Minnesota, and the Maverick in Lake Bronson. She also worked as the business manager at Karlstad Senior Living and later the payroll and business manager at Tri-County School. Lastly, Megan was a paraprofessional and substitute teacher at Tri-County School, which she loved.

Megan loved to have fun and always had the biggest smile on her face. She enjoyed taking care of her beautiful flowers during the summertime, shooting pool league, sitting on her deck enjoying a Bud Light or a strawberry daiquiri, tubing and camping at Red Lake Falls, jamming to good music, visiting with friends, and attending any of Kristi’s school, sports, or life events. Megan was a good friend to many and a devoted mother. She had a very close relationship with Kristi and was so proud of the daughter she raised. The last year of her life was a difficult one, dealing with many medical issues that kept arising. That did not keep her smile from fading and Megan expressed she had a very fulfilling life.

She is survived by her daughter Kristi (Ethan) Grzadzieleski; sister Renee (Levi) Hanson; mother Roxane and stepfather Scott Klegstad; aunts Brenda Williams and Vicki Lundberg; uncle Jerry Hanson; nephews Kaden and Devin Seurer; nieces Ivy-Lynn, Cora Beà, Greta, and Lily Undeberg; significant other Bobby Schmiedeberg; family and friends Wayne and Carol Grzadzieleksi, Kadie Benson, Sandy Bjerke and Jordie Praska, and David Ladouceur. She was preceded in death by her father Bryce Hanson; maternal grandparents Adeline and Ronald Johnson, and Ronald Guzowski “No No”; paternal grandparents Doris and George Hanson; uncle George Williams; aunt Wanda Johnson; nephew Shane Herseth; best friend Amber Bjerke; and first love Richard “Ich” Grzadzieleski.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, July 30th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Zion Lutheran Church, Lake Bronson. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service.

Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.

Helgeson Funeral Home